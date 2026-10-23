‘Itni Izzat Toh De Hi Sakte Ho!’ Salman Khan Loses His Cool at IIFA 2027 Event, Gives Paparazzi a Blunt Warning

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again making headlines for speaking out against paparazzi behaviour. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor addressed photographers during the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai, reminding them to respect celebrities while taking their pictures. His straightforward remark, “Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log,” quickly grabbed attention and sparked conversations online.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan Tells Paparazzi Not to Take Inappropriate Pictures

During the event, Salman urged photographers to be mindful of the angles from which they capture actors, particularly when taking pictures from behind. The superstar made it clear that clicking celebrities at public events does not mean ignoring their comfort or personal boundaries. His comment reflected his frustration with a practice he has repeatedly criticised in recent weeks. Salman’s remarks drew attention because he did not limit his message to a general request for better behaviour. Instead, he directly addressed the photographers and reminded them that basic respect should be part of their professional conduct.

Salman Khan

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This is not the first time Salman has raised concerns about photographers taking uncomfortable or inappropriate pictures of celebrities. During an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September, the actor spoke about actresses being photographed from behind without their consent. He referred to instances involving actresses who appeared uncomfortable with such pictures and also mentioned his own niece being photographed in this manner. Salman questioned why photographers continued taking these shots when some celebrities had clearly expressed their displeasure.

Salman Khan

He also encouraged women who felt uncomfortable to speak up and stand their ground. His comments triggered a wider discussion about celebrity privacy, consent and the boundaries that should be maintained while covering public figures. Salman continued to explain his position during an appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. He clarified that his objection was directed at situations in which celebrities do not want such photographs taken, rather than those who willingly arrange paparazzi appearances as part of their publicity.

Salman Khan

The actor pointed out that certain camera angles can make women uncomfortable and argued that photographers should respect individual preferences instead of treating every celebrity outing as an opportunity for intrusive pictures. His comments have kept the debate alive, with the actor repeatedly highlighting the difference between legitimate celebrity coverage and photography that crosses personal boundaries. Salman attended the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai alongside several prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and other celebrities. The event focused on the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.