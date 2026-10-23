Wedding Bells for ‘Hanu-Man’ Star Teja Sajja! Will be Engaged in November And Get Married in December in Udaipur

Wedding bells are ringing for Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who rose to nationwide fame with the blockbuster Hanu-Man. The actor has confirmed that he is preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life, with an engagement planned for November and a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in December 2026. Unlike many celebrity weddings, Teja wants his big day to remain a private affair, attended only by family members and close friends.

Teja Sajja

Teja Sajja Getting Married

Teja’s bride-to-be is not associated with the film industry and has largely stayed away from the spotlight. According to reports, she comes from a family involved in the technology business and works alongside her father. She was raised in the United States, and her family reportedly relocated to Hyderabad last year after living in Texas. The actor has chosen not to reveal her name or other personal details, as he wants to protect her privacy. Speaking about his partner, Teja reportedly shared that her distance from the entertainment industry and celebrity culture was something he particularly appreciated.

Teja Sajja

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Teja has revealed that the marriage was arranged by their parents. The actor explained that the families took the lead in fixing the match, making it an arranged marriage rather than a relationship that began in the public eye. According to a report by one of the media houses, the engagement is expected to take place on November 16, while the wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on December 17. The couple is reportedly set to exchange wedding vows on December 19 in Rajasthan.

Teja Sajja

Despite his growing popularity, Teja does not want his wedding to turn into a grand, media-heavy celebrity event. He has indicated that he intends to keep the celebrations intimate, with only close relatives and friends in attendance. The couple is also expected to host a reception in Hyderabad after the Udaipur wedding, giving Teja’s friends from the film industry an opportunity to celebrate with them. His decision to keep the ceremony private reflects his long-standing preference for keeping his personal life away from public attention.

Teja Sajja

Teja began his acting career as a child artist and appeared in several Telugu films before taking on lead roles. He later gained widespread recognition with Zombie Reddy and reached a much larger audience with the 2024 superhero film Hanu-Man. He also starred in the fantasy adventure Mirai. On the professional front, Teja has further projects lined up, including Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL and the much-anticipated Jai Hanuman. While fans eagerly await updates about his upcoming films, news of his wedding has added another exciting chapter to the actor’s life.