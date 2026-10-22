Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya Perform Durga Puja on Set As Ektaa Kapoor’s New Show to Replace ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are all set to share the screen for the first time in Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming Star Plus show. The actors recently performed Durga Puja rituals on the sets, sparking excitement among fans. The new family drama will take the place of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which has concluded its run. Television fans have a new reason to celebrate as popular actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya prepare to return to fiction television with a fresh project. The upcoming show, backed by television producer Ektaa Kapoor, has already generated curiosity following the release of a teaser featuring the two stars. Their recent appearance performing Durga Puja on the sets has added to the buzz surrounding their first on-screen collaboration.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya Perform Pooja

Gaurav, known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, and Shraddha, who became a household name as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, have built strong fan bases through their television careers. Bringing the two together has raised expectations for a new pairing that viewers have been eager to see. Pictures and videos of Gaurav and Shraddha performing Durga Puja rituals on their new show’s set have been circulating online. Gaurav was seen wearing a white kurta, while Shraddha opted for a white traditional outfit with intricate detailing. Both actors participated in the religious rituals, seeking blessings as they embarked on their new television journey.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya

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The traditional ceremony has attracted attention from fans, many of whom are excited to see the actors working together. Although the makers have kept details about their characters under wraps, the puja has offered a glimpse into the preparations underway for the upcoming show. Ektaa Kapoor has expressed her excitement about the project, revealing that she had wanted to bring Gaurav and Shraddha together on screen for some time. Following the conclusion of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the producer said she wanted to introduce another story that would create an emotional connection with audiences.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya

Ektaa also emphasised that television continues to hold a special place in her heart because of its ability to make fictional characters part of viewers’ everyday lives. She hopes the new show will offer audiences another story they can connect with and follow closely. The new Star Plus show will take the place of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, which concluded following its finale. The announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ektaa Kapoor, who produced both shows.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya

The upcoming series is expected to blend romance, family drama and comedy. Reports suggest that it could premiere towards the end of November 2026, although the makers have yet to confirm an official launch date. The show’s title and detailed storyline have also not been formally announced. For Gaurav, the project marks a return to scripted television after gaining popularity through Anupamaa and appearing in reality shows. Shraddha, meanwhile, is returning to a regular fiction role after her long association with Kundali Bhagya.