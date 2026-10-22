Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘I’m Not Comfortable With Skin Show’ Amid Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Controversy; Vijay Deverakonda Backs Her

Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about her personal boundaries when it comes to revealing outfits and intimate scenes in films. Speaking on Koffee With Karan 9, the actress discussed the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi and admitted that even she sometimes finds it difficult to say no. Husband Vijay Deverakonda also highlighted the pressure actors face to agree to uncomfortable scenes. Rashmika Mandanna is known for her performances across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up on Peddi

Now, the actress has made headlines for her candid views on skin show and the importance of setting boundaries in the entertainment industry. During her appearance with Vijay Deverakonda on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika explained that while she understands the demands of commercial cinema, there are certain things she is not comfortable doing on screen. Her comments came amid the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance in Peddi, which sparked debate over the portrayal of female actors and the use of revealing camera angles. Rashmika’s remarks have drawn attention to the challenges performers can face when trying to protect their personal comfort while meeting the expectations of a film’s makers.

Rashmika Mandanna

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During the conversation, Karan Johar asked Rashmika whether she consciously sets boundaries around how she is presented on screen. Responding to his question, the actress said that although some characters may require particular outfits, she makes her discomfort clear when it comes to excessive exposure. “There are some things which I am not okay with,” Rashmika explained, adding that even if a character requires a bikini, she would communicate that she is not comfortable with excessive skin show.

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress acknowledged that commercial films sometimes involve costumes that performers may not feel entirely comfortable wearing. However, she stressed that she has certain personal limits and prefers collaborating with directors who understand and respect them. Rashmika’s statement has resonated with conversations about consent and professional boundaries in cinema, particularly the importance of ensuring that actors feel comfortable discussing their concerns before a scene is filmed.

Janhvi Kapoor

The discussion was prompted by the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi, starring Ram Charan. Some viewers criticised the way her character was filmed, arguing that certain camera angles placed excessive emphasis on her physical appearance. A scene involving an unexpected kiss also drew criticism over the way consent was portrayed. The debate intensified after alleged screenshots of private messages attributed to Janhvi circulated online, with reports suggesting that she had raised objections to particular shots.