Sara Ali Khan Breaks Down in Tears at Golden Temple During Ardas; Viral Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Sara Ali Khan was seen crying while offering prayers at Amritsar’s Golden Temple alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The emotional video has gone viral, with social media users praising her faith and wondering what moved the actress to tears. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has captured the internet’s attention after a deeply emotional moment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar went viral. The actress was visiting the sacred Darbar Sahib with her upcoming film Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the occasion of Dussehra. While the two actors were there to seek blessings, it was Sara’s emotional reaction during the prayers that caught everyone’s attention. A video shows her folding her hands in prayer before becoming overwhelmed with emotion and breaking into tears.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s Emotional Moment at Darbar Sahib

In the viral clip, Sara can be seen dressed in a white traditional outfit with her head covered as she stands inside the shrine, holding a yellow cloth while offering prayers. As she continues her ardas, tears begin to flow, leaving viewers touched by the intensity of the moment. Ayushmann Khurrana is also seen beside her, participating in the prayers. The video has prompted widespread discussion on social media, with many users expressing concern for Sara while others praised her devotion.

Sara Ali Khan

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Some viewers described the moment as an example of the emotional comfort and peace people can experience in a place of faith. However, Sara has not publicly explained why she became so emotional, and there is no confirmed information suggesting that the tears were linked to any particular personal difficulty. As the footage spread online, social media users shared messages of support for the actress. Many said that visiting a sacred place can bring out emotions that are difficult to put into words, while others hoped she was doing well. The moment also sparked conversations about how prayer can offer comfort, reflection and a sense of connection.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara has often spoken about her spiritual interests and has shared glimpses of visits to religious destinations over the years. Her latest appearance at Darbar Sahib has once again brought that side of her life into the spotlight. While the internet continues to speculate about the reason behind her tears, the actress’s private feelings remain her own. The visit comes as Sara and Ayushmann are promoting their upcoming film Udta Teer, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026. The co-stars took time out of their promotional schedule to visit the Golden Temple and seek blessings ahead of the film’s release.

Sara Ali Khan’s Post

Sara also shared a photograph from the visit with Ayushmann on social media, wishing her followers love, luck and laughter on Dussehra. Both actors were dressed in white and posed with folded hands in front of the revered shrine. For now, Sara’s emotional prayer has become the focus of online conversation. While fans continue to wonder what brought tears to her eyes, many are choosing to view the moment as a personal expression of faith rather than making assumptions about what she may be going through.