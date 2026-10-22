Yash’s ‘Ravana Tandav’ From Ramayana Wins Praise But AR Rahman Faces Backlash, “The Music Spoiled It”

The much-awaited ‘Ravana Tandav’ song from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has sparked a debate online. While Yash’s powerful portrayal of Ravana and the grand visuals are winning appreciation, some listeners feel AR Rahman’s music failed to match the intensity of the epic sequence. The makers of Ramayana have unveiled their latest musical offering, ‘Ravana Tandav’, on the occasion of Dussehra, bringing actor Yash into the spotlight as the mighty King of Lanka. The song showcases Ravana’s devotion to Lord Shiva, culminating in an intense Tandav performance. However, the release has received mixed reactions from audiences, with social media users praising Yash’s commanding screen presence while questioning the music composed by AR Rahman.

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Yash’s Fierce Ravana Avatar Steals the Show

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the song is Yash’s transformation into Ravana. With his matted locks, traditional ornaments, ash-covered forehead and fierce expressions, the actor presents a powerful image of the mythological character. The sequence portrays Ravana not only as a formidable king but also as a devoted worshipper of Lord Shiva. The video opens with Ravana performing a ritual before progressing into the dramatic Tandav sequence. Yash’s intense expressions, physical performance and the grand visual presentation have received considerable appreciation online. Several viewers have suggested that his portrayal captures the strength and ferocity expected from a character as iconic as Ravana.

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While the visuals and Yash’s performance have impressed many viewers, the music has become the biggest point of debate. Some listeners expected a more energetic, powerful composition to complement Ravana’s fierce dance and devotion to Lord Shiva. Instead, they felt the track lacked the impact they had anticipated from such a grand cinematic sequence. Social media users shared their disappointment, with some questioning whether Rahman was the right choice for the project. A few even suggested that the makers consider a different composer for the film’s second instalment. Others compared the new track unfavourably with Rahman’s earlier work, saying they had expected a more memorable musical experience.

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However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some viewers appreciated the song’s distinctive approach and argued that the music should be considered alongside the larger cinematic vision rather than judged solely on its immediate impact. The debate has highlighted the enormous expectations surrounding the soundtrack of one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects. The Hindi version of ‘Ravana Tandav’ features lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Vishal Dadlani, with music by AR Rahman. The song draws on the traditional association between Ravana and the Shiva Tandav Stotram, a hymn praising Lord Shiva that is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition.

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The combination of Kumar Vishwas’ words, Dadlani’s voice and Rahman’s musical interpretation was expected to create a memorable sequence. While reactions to the final result remain divided, the song has undoubtedly succeeded in generating conversation around the film’s music well before its theatrical release. The music of Ramayana has attracted particular attention because AR Rahman is collaborating with celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the project. The pairing of two internationally recognised composers has raised expectations for a soundtrack capable of matching the scale and cultural significance of the epic.