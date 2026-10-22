“I’m Muslim, But I Don’t Offer Namaz, Government Should Stay Out of Religion”, Shabana Azmi Took A Bold Dig 

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has opened up about her personal beliefs, revealing that she identifies as Muslim but does not offer namaz. The actress also shared her views on husband Javed Akhtar’s atheism, saying religion is a deeply personal matter and the government should not interfere in it. Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has once again sparked a conversation with her candid views on religion, faith and personal freedom. In a recent interview, the acclaimed actress revealed that although she identifies as Muslim and loves Muslim culture, including Eid celebrations, Urdu and traditional food, she does not practise religious rituals such as offering namaz.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi Talks About Religious Choices

She also emphasised that a person’s relationship with God is a private matter and should not be dictated by the state. Her remarks have drawn attention for their emphasis on individual choice and religious freedom. During the conversation, Shabana explained that religion was never a major part of her upbringing. Her father, renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, was an atheist, while her mother, Shaukat Azmi, followed certain religious traditions but did not take them too seriously. Shabana said she never developed a strong personal attachment to religious practices while growing up.

Shabana Azmi

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Breaks Down in Tears at Golden Temple During Ardas; Viral Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Although she occasionally uses expressions such as “Mashallah” and “Inshallah” in everyday conversations, she considers them part of her language and cultural background rather than a declaration of religious observance. The actress made it clear that identifying with a religion and following all its rituals are not necessarily the same thing. For her, cultural identity and personal beliefs can coexist without requiring strict adherence to religious practices. Shabana also spoke about her husband, celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who is a staunch atheist. According to the actress, the couple sometimes have interesting disagreements over religious expressions and beliefs.

Shabana Azmi

She revealed that Javed occasionally questions her use of phrases such as “Mashallah” and “Inshallah”. He reportedly asks why she uses such expressions, drawing a comparison with someone repeatedly invoking another religious phrase. Shabana, however, explained that these words are simply part of her everyday vocabulary. She also shared her perspective on Javed’s outspoken atheism. Shabana said she sometimes asks him why he needs to express his views so forcefully when other people may find comfort in religious beliefs. Javed, she explained, argues that atheists also have the right to express their feelings when religious people challenge or offend them.

Shabana Azmi

Their differing approaches highlight a broader discussion about the freedom to practise religion, question it or choose not to follow it. One of Shabana’s strongest observations concerned the role of the government in matters of faith. The actress said that the concept of God is deeply personal and that the state should not interfere in an individual’s religious choices. She explained that she has no objection if someone finds peace and happiness through prayer or religious rituals. At the same time, she believes that people should have the freedom to decide how they relate to faith without being pressured to follow a particular path.