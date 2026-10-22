Rakhi Sawant Blasts Public Humiliation of Daler Mehndi; Sudesh Berry Says, “An Artist Spends a Lifetime Earning Respect

Rakhi Sawant has come out strongly in support of Daler Mehndi after the singer was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a cultural event. Actor Sudesh Berry has also condemned the incident, saying that an artist spends an entire lifetime building a reputation and deserves to be treated with dignity. The controversy surrounding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand has sparked a major debate in the entertainment industry. After a video showing Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronting the singer on stage went viral, several celebrities came forward to defend the veteran performer.

Daler Mehndi

Rakhi Sawant Supports Daler Mehndi

Among them are actress Rakhi Sawant and actor Sudesh Berry, who have questioned the manner in which Daler was addressed in front of an audience. While Rakhi demanded an apology, Sudesh emphasised that complaints about a performance should be handled respectfully rather than through public humiliation. Rakhi Sawant did not mince her words while reacting to the controversy. Calling Daler Mehndi her brother, the actress said she had known the singer for years and had also worked with him on songs. She defended his character and questioned why he had been treated in such a manner on a public stage.

Rakhi Sawant

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Rakhi also suggested that age and health can affect a performer’s ability to sing or speak as they once did. According to her, organisers who invite established artists to perform should treat them with respect, even if they are dissatisfied with the performance. The actress further demanded an apology from those responsible for the incident. She argued that if organisers have concerns about a show, they should raise them appropriately instead of embarrassing an artist in front of a crowd. Her reaction has added to the growing chorus of voices from the entertainment industry supporting Daler.

Sudesh Berry

Actor Sudesh Berry also shared a video expressing solidarity with Daler Mehndi. He said that although audiences and organisers may have genuine complaints about a performance, publicly humiliating an artist is not the right way to address them. Sudesh highlighted Daler’s decades-long contribution to music, pointing out that the singer had spent more than 30 years entertaining audiences and bringing happiness to people through his songs. He added that an artist’s health can fluctuate and that people should avoid rushing to conclusions without understanding the circumstances.

Daler Mehndi

The controversy began during a cultural programme at the Kunjapuri fair in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand. During Daler Mehndi’s performance, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly went on stage and reprimanded the singer, accusing him of performing while intoxicated and failing to sing properly. The minister later claimed that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh for the performance and alleged that the singer had relied on recorded tracks rather than singing live. These were the minister’s allegations; Daler’s reported explanation was that he had not been feeling well and was not in a condition to sing live.