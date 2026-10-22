Ranbir Kapoor Trolled for Saying ‘Acchai Ka Ant Hoga’ on Dussehra! ‘What Will He Teach Us in Ramayana?’ Ask Netizens

Ranbir Kapoor’s verbal slip during a Dussehra event has landed him in the middle of social media trolling. While promoting Ramayana, the actor accidentally said that truth and goodness would come to an end instead of declaring their victory over evil. After facing online criticism, Ranbir apologised and clarified what he had intended to say. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is facing an unexpected wave of online reactions after a video from a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata went viral. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana, was speaking about the festival’s message when he made an awkward verbal slip.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor Under Fire For His Recent Comment

What was meant to be a statement about the triumph of good over evil took an entirely different turn because of his choice of words. The clip quickly spread across social media, with users making jokes about the irony of the situation. Addressing the gathering, Ranbir spoke about the significance of Dussehra and how evil, regardless of its strength, ultimately loses to truth and righteousness. However, he mistakenly said, “Aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi,” suggesting that truth and goodness would come to an end.

Ranbir Kapoor

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The actor intended to say that truth and goodness would ultimately triumph, but the use of the word ant instead of jeet completely changed the meaning of his statement. The mistake caught the attention of viewers almost immediately, and the video began circulating widely online. Social media users wasted no time reacting to the clip. Several poked fun at the actor’s mistake, with some questioning how someone portraying Lord Ram could accidentally reverse the central message of the Ramayana. Comments ranged from jokes about the irony of the statement to questions about what Ranbir might say while promoting the film. Some users even joked that the story of Ramayana could be told from Ravana’s perspective if goodness were indeed destined to end.

Ranbir Kapoor

While the trolling intensified, many fans also defended Ranbir, arguing that it was an ordinary slip of the tongue that had been blown out of proportion. They pointed out that a verbal mistake during a public speech should not be confused with the actor’s actual understanding of the epic’s message. Ranbir addressed the controversy at a promotional event in Chennai on October 21. Acknowledging his mistake, the actor apologised and clarified that he had intended to say that truth and goodness would ultimately win.

Ranbir Kapoor

In a light-hearted moment, he also recalled his collaboration with music composer AR Rahman on Rockstar, quoting the song lyric, “Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad kare alfaaz mere.” The line, which refers to words failing to express what someone wants to say, neatly captured the situation. Ranbir ended by reiterating his apology. The incident has attracted particular attention because Ranbir is preparing to portray Lord Ram, one of the most revered figures in Indian mythology. His co-star Yash, who plays Ravana, also urged people to focus on positivity rather than finding faults in every small detail.