Farah Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Video With Cook Dilip Amid Fight Rumours, ‘Don’t Jump to Conclusions’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her viral video with her longtime cook, Dilip. A clip featuring the two recently caught the attention of social media users, with some viewers wondering whether the filmmaker and her trusted aide had a disagreement. The video soon sparked rumours of a possible argument between them, prompting Farah to clarify the situation.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan Opened Up On Viral Video

Farah has now urged people not to form opinions based on a short clip taken out of context. Her response suggests that viewers may have misunderstood the interaction, and she has asked everyone to avoid reaching conclusions without knowing the complete story. The viral clip shows Farah and Dilip having a seemingly tense conversation. During the exchange, Dilip is heard saying, “Maine kitni baar aapko bola hai”. Farah responds, “Tu mujhe samjhayega?” The conversation takes an interesting turn when Farah notices that someone is recording them. She immediately asks the person behind the camera to stop filming. The short video does not reveal what led to the exchange or what happened after the recording stopped. This lack of context has fuelled speculation about a possible disagreement between the two.

Farah Khan

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Following the growing discussion, Farah shared a message on her Instagram Story, requesting people to respect her and Dilip’s privacy. She wrote, “Guys, please respect Dilip and my privacy. Do not jump to any conclusion,” along with folded-hands emojis. Her message makes it clear that she does not want people to form opinions about their relationship based on a brief video. She has not provided further details about the conversation, and the clip itself does not establish whether the two had a serious argument.

Farah Khan and Dillip

Dilip has become a familiar face for viewers of Farah Khan’s YouTube cooking vlogs. Farah launched her popular cooking series in 2024, and her visits to celebrity homes, food conversations and entertaining kitchen interactions quickly attracted an audience. Dilip’s candid personality and humorous exchanges with Farah have become an important part of the videos. Their playful banter often gives viewers some of the most memorable moments, while several Bollywood celebrities have also appeared in the series, including Kajol, Ananya Panday and Vijay Varma.

Farah Khan and Dillip

In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Farah opened up about how appearing in her videos transformed Dilip’s life. She explained that although he was already paid well, his income and professional opportunities increased after becoming a familiar face on her YouTube channel. Farah also revealed that she supports his children’s education and helped one of his sons pursue a culinary diploma course. She further spoke about helping Dilip overcome financial difficulties and clear his debts.