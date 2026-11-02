Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad, Posts Rare Picture With His Sons

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently made his girlfriend Saba Azad’s birthday extra special by sharing a heartfelt and romantic note on social media. The actor posted a series of pictures with Saba on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special moments together. Along with the pictures, he penned an emotional message expressing his love for her. Hrithik also shared how he would happily choose a longer and more complicated journey in life if it meant having Saba by his side. His sweet birthday wish reflected his affection and admiration for his partner, making the occasion even more memorable.

Hrithik Roshan Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Saba Azad

In his Instagram post, Hrithik recalled being asked about Saba and admitted that he initially hesitated to talk about her because she meant so much to him. He further explained his feelings through an analogy, comparing a direct flight from Mumbai to a distant destination with another journey involving multiple stopovers along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik penned, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don’t wanna talk about you cause it’s too precious. She insisted and I said this .. ‘Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!’”

Explaining his preference for the longer route, Hrithik further added, “And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her…” I said, “I’d pick the 2nd option… deliberately… every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let’s adventure on my birthday girl. Here’s to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you, Happy Birthday.”

The photographs shared with the note offered fans a glimpse of the couple’s quality time together. One candid picture showed them enjoying ice creams, while the final photograph captured Saba smiling warmly alongside Hrithik’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, giving fans a peek into their special family moments.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Love Story: How The Couple First Met

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly connected through social media in late 2021 or early 2022. Their interaction began when the actor appreciated one of Saba’s videos on X, formerly known as Twitter. They soon started exchanging direct messages, and a mutual friend eventually arranged their first meeting. The couple made their relationship public in May 2022 when they arrived together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration. Since then, they have frequently been spotted at family gatherings, film events and vacations, occasionally sharing beautiful glimpses of their relationship with fans through social media posts.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Professional Projects

Hrithik Roshan’s last major theatrical outing was War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film hit theatres on August 14, 2025. More recently, the actor made a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer 2, which arrived in cinemas in October 2026.

On her work front, Saba Azad was recently seen in Who’s Your Gynac? Season 2, where she returned as Dr Vidushi Kothari. The second season started streaming on Amazon MX Player in 2026. Earlier, she appeared in Songs of Paradise (2025), a musical drama inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. She has also completed filming for Storm, an upcoming thriller series backed by Hrithik Roshan’s production banner, HRX Films, adding another exciting project to her career.