Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas ‘No One Like My Guy’ As He Comes Home For Karwa Chauth: See Pics!

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas ‘No One Like My Guy’ As He Comes Home For Karwa Chauth: See Pics!

Priyanka Chopra cherishes dreamy moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, as they celebrate the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth together. Global actress Priyanka Chopra also celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress shared a glimpse of their special celebration. She revealed that Nick made a thoughtful gesture by adjusting his tour schedule to be home with his family and celebrate the traditional festival together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth together on October 29. The actress shared beautiful glimpses of the celebration on social media. Despite his busy tour schedule, Nick made special arrangements to return home for the festival, leaving Priyanka deeply touched. She posted pictures of her mehendi, traditional outfit, and the special moment when she broke her fast. Priyanka also shared an adorable photograph of Nick with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Expressing her love and gratitude, the actress called Nick her favourite person and appreciated his thoughtful gesture of making time for their family celebration despite work commitments.

Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram, posting several pictures from the special occasion. The actress revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, had adjusted his tour schedule to be home for the festival. Touched by his thoughtful gesture, Priyanka expressed her gratitude and wrote a heartfelt note. “He can go home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mom and I.. he made sure the tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one likes my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra chose a traditional red outfit for Karwa Chauth, completing her festive look with sindoor and jewellery. She shared a photograph of herself dressed for the occasion before breaking her fast. In another picture, the actress was seen gazing at the sky while waiting for the moon, offering fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival away from India.

One of the sweetest moments of the celebration featured Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming picture of Malti hugging her father after he returned home. Expressing her love for the special father-daughter bond, the actress shared the adorable moment on social media, calling them her whole world. “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.”

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her festive mehendi, showing off the intricate design on her palm. She dedicated the beautiful pattern to her husband, Nick Jonas, and wrote, “Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

Celebrities Make The Festive Gathering Special

Meanwhile, several film industry members gathered at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth. The annual gathering featured celebrity family members dressed in traditional outfits, carrying beautifully decorated puja thalis for the festive rituals.

Shilpa Shetty was among the guests spotted at the celebrations. Mira Kapoor arrived wearing a gold saree, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opted for a pink lehenga. Geeta Basra and Mini Mathur were also present at the gathering. Anshula Kapoor, who married Rohan Thakkar earlier this year, attended the event as well. Natasha Dalal, wife of actor Varun Dhawan, was another guest spotted at the venue during the celebrations.