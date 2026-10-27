‘Qawwali in Ramayana?’ AR Rahman Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Mangal Rang’ Song, Composer Says He Won’t Listen to Criticism Anymore

The much-awaited film Ramayana has landed in a fresh controversy even before its theatrical release. This time, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is facing criticism over the newly released song Mangal Rang, which celebrates the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Several social media users have questioned the song’s qawwali-like musical style, arguing that it does not suit the spiritual and cultural setting of the Hindu epic. Some have even accused the makers of disrespecting the religious story, while others have declared that they no longer wish to listen to Rahman’s music.

Mangal Rang

Why Is AR Rahman Being Criticised Over ‘Mangal Rang’?

Released on October 25, 2026, Mangal Rang features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Kumar Vishwas. The song depicts the love and wedding celebrations of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the film. Soon after its release, some listeners took to social media to question the composition’s perceived qawwali and Sufi influences. Critics argued that a song portraying such a sacred moment should have drawn more heavily on traditional Indian classical music, devotional arrangements and Sanskrit-inspired elements.

Ramayana

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One social media user criticised the musical choice, arguing that qawwali-style beats did not fit the setting of the Ramayana. Others compared the composition with Rahman’s earlier work, particularly Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, and questioned whether the song offered a sufficiently distinctive sound for a film of this scale. The backlash has extended beyond the song’s melody to a wider discussion about how Indian epics should be represented through contemporary cinema. Some users argued that the music should have reflected the devotional atmosphere of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita’s wedding more closely.

Ramayana

A section of listeners expressed disappointment with what they perceived as the use of familiar musical templates in a film based on one of India’s most revered epics. Some also questioned whether the makers should have opted for a more traditional musical approach. However, these reactions represent the opinions of individual listeners rather than a universal response. The song has also attracted considerable attention online, and the debate has placed the film’s soundtrack firmly in the spotlight ahead of its release.

Ramayana

Amid the criticism, AR Rahman has addressed the online reaction to the music of Ramayana. In an interview with one of the media houses, the composer explained that he prefers to concentrate on his creative work rather than constantly monitor public feedback. Rahman said, “We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there’s no energy left to look at feedback!” He also revealed that his son sometimes tells him about the changing reactions online, including instances when people who initially criticised his work later express appreciation. Rahman said he prefers to focus on having done his work sincerely and hopes audiences eventually celebrate it.