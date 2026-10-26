No TV, No Mobile Phones! ‘Ghajini’ Actress Asin’s Daughter Speaks 12 Languages at Just 7, Husband Rahul Sharma Reveals Their Unique Parenting Rules

Asin has been away from the big screen for years but her family life is now grabbing attention for a surprising reason. Her husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, has revealed that the couple do not allow their seven-year-old daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, to use television or mobile phones. Instead, their home is filled with books, and their daughter is already able to understand and speak around 12 languages, according to Rahul. In a recent conversation with MyGov India, Rahul opened up about how he and Asin are raising their daughter. He revealed that they have deliberately kept screens away from Arin, choosing books and learning activities instead.

Asin’s Daughter

Asin’s Daughter Don’t Watch TV

Rahul said, “We haven’t given Arin any screen yet, neither television nor mobile phone. Our house has only books.” He added that their home may have even more books than Arin’s school. Although she is currently in Class 2, the family already has books meant for students in Classes 8 and 9. Rahul even joked that they might as well let her sit for her Class 10 board examinations.

Arin

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He credited Asin for creating this learning-focused environment and guiding their daughter’s development. One of the most surprising revelations from Rahul’s interview was about Arin’s linguistic abilities. According to him, the seven-year-old can understand and speak approximately 12 languages, including Korean, Japanese, Thai and Chinese. Rahul admitted that he and Asin mainly communicate in Hindi and English, making their daughter’s language skills particularly impressive to him.

Rahul with Arin

The proud father expressed amazement at how comfortably Arin is learning different languages at such a young age. While Rahul’s comments have caught people’s attention online, he did not provide a detailed breakdown of her proficiency in each language. Beyond talking about their daughter’s upbringing, Rahul also spoke warmly about his relationship with Asin. He described marrying the former actress as one of the best decisions of his life and said she has been a constant source of encouragement.

Asin and Rahul

According to Rahul, whenever he faces difficulties, Asin reassures him and motivates him to keep moving forward. He said she understands his ambitions, believes in him and helps him maintain his confidence. Rahul also emphasised that a life partner should encourage personal growth rather than hold the other person back. He credited Asin with making a significant contribution to both his personal and family life. Asin was once among the most recognisable faces in South Indian cinema before making a successful transition to Bollywood. She starred opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini which helped establish her as a leading Hindi film actress.