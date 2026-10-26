Minister Subodh Uniyal Apologises to Daler Mehndi, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Invites Mika and Daler to Uttarakhand

The controversy surrounding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s interrupted performance in Uttarakhand appears to be moving towards a resolution. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has reportedly apologised to the veteran singer over the phone, following days of backlash over the incident at a religious fair. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has invited Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, to visit Uttarakhand and perform in the state.

Subodh Uniyal

Subodh Uniyal Apologized to Daler

The latest development comes after Mika Singh publicly stood by his elder brother and urged the minister to apologise for his remarks. Mika’s team has welcomed Uniyal’s reported apology, expressing hope that the controversy can now be put behind everyone involved. According to a statement shared by Mika Singh’s team, Subodh Uniyal apologised to Daler Mehndi during a telephone conversation. The team described the gesture as a positive step towards resolving the dispute and emphasised the importance of respecting artists and their dignity.

Daler Mehndi

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The statement said, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.” The team also highlighted Daler’s contribution to the music industry and said every artist deserves to be treated with respect. It added that it hoped the matter could now be put behind them so everyone could move forward with mutual respect and understanding. Before the minister’s reported apology, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had personally reached out to Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh to address the controversy.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Mika praised the Chief Minister’s approach, describing his communication as polite and humble. He said Dhami had apologised on behalf of the minister and invited both brothers to visit Uttarakhand. According to Mika, the brothers intend to visit the state and perform there in the near future. The invitation could help bring the dispute to a close and restore the relationship between the singers and the state’s cultural event organisers.

Daler Mehndi Controversy

The controversy began on October 18, 2026, during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. During the Navratri event, state minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer’s performance and questioned his condition on stage. The minister alleged that Daler was under the influence of alcohol and was lip-syncing, remarks that subsequently triggered widespread criticism. A video of the confrontation circulated widely on social media, prompting Mika Singh to defend his brother. Mika disputed the allegation that Daler had consumed alcohol and said his brother had been unwell. He also called on the minister to apologise and clarify his remarks.