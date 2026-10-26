‘Netaji Was No One’s Side Character!’ Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Slams Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Teaser, Demands Public Apology From Director

Prabhas’ upcoming period action film Fauzi has landed in controversy even before its theatrical release. The film’s first teaser, unveiled on the actor’s birthday, has drawn criticism over its portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his meeting with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Now, Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has also objected to the teaser, accusing the filmmakers of distorting historical facts and demanding a public apology from director Hanu Raghavapudi. Chandra Kumar Bose has expressed strong displeasure over the way Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is presented in the teaser. According to reports, he objected to the film’s depiction of Netaji’s conversation with Adolf Hitler, arguing that a historical figure of Netaji’s stature deserves to be portrayed with accuracy and dignity.

Chandra Kumar Bose

Chandra Kumar Bose Angry With Fauzi

He also criticised what he sees as an attempt to elevate Prabhas’ fictional character by using a real-life national icon. Bose reportedly argued that creative freedom should not become an excuse for misrepresenting important historical events, particularly when they involve a respected figure in India’s freedom struggle. Chandra Kumar Bose has called on the film’s director to apologise publicly for the portrayal. He reportedly maintained that distorting facts while dealing with national icons is unacceptable and that the makers should take responsibility for how historical figures are represented on screen.

Chandra Kumar Bose

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His objection centres on the historical context of Netaji’s international engagements during the Second World War. Bose argued that Netaji dealt with foreign leaders in pursuit of India’s independence and should not be portrayed in a way that diminishes his stature or turns him into a device for glorifying a fictional hero.

Subhash Chandra Bose

The teaser of Fauzi, released on October 23, introduces Prabhas as a rebellious Indian soldier fighting British rule. It opens with a scene featuring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in conversation with Adolf Hitler during the Second World War. In the sequence, Netaji speaks about Prabhas’ character and his operations against the British. The conversation also references a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, which is presented as an important element of the protagonist’s intelligence work.

Fauzi

While the teaser aims to establish Prabhas’ character as a formidable figure in the freedom struggle, some viewers have questioned why Netaji is shown praising a fictional character in such detail. Critics on social media have argued that a real historical leader should not be used merely to build up the image of a film’s lead character. Chandra Kumar Bose’s objection comes amid a wider online debate about the teaser. Several viewers have criticised the creative decision to place Netaji and Hitler in a scene that focuses heavily on Prabhas’ character. Some have called for an apology, while others have questioned the historical liberties taken by the filmmakers.