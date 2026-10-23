Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: The South’s Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s Why

After Koffee With Karan Season 9 aired its second episode, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the internet. Their first joint appearance on the show sparked widespread discussion, with netizens drawing comparisons between Vijay and Ranbir Kapoor. During their conversation with host Karan Johar, Vijay made several remarks that upset some viewers.

Soon, social media users began criticising the actor for allegedly disrespecting Rashmika and portraying her negatively. Many netizens called the Ranabaali actor ‘full of himself’ and questioned his behaviour towards Rashmika. Some even compared Vijay to Ranbir Kapoor, recalling his old statements about his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, which had also sparked criticism on social media platforms.

Koffee With Karan 9: Netizens React To Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Episode

Netizens compared Ranbir-Alia’s marriage with Vijay-Rashmika’s relationship. However, one social media user defended the successful and talented actresses, saying, “Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda belong in the same pit of hell. I honestly feel bad for Alia and Rashmika who can do so much better than these rats.” Another user sarcastically commented, “Why are people surprised that men who acted in Sandeep Vanga movies are like Sandeep Vanga? But alsoooo. I’m really enjoying Vijay Deverakonda one-upping Ranbir Kapoor at being icky. Love this for him. The one true Arjun Reddy.”

Meanwhile, some netizens believed Ranbir was a better husband than Vijay, judging by how they spoke about their respective partners, Alia and Rashmika. Social media users shared their opinions, with one comment reading, “Ranbir Kapoor pass your crown to Vijay Deverakonda he is much more deserving than you.” Another wrote, “Vijay made Ranbir look 100 times better.” Another social media user commented, “Rashmika Vijay equation is a very very very Ranbir Alia situation.” “Rashmika – Vijay is the Alia – Ranbir of South cinema,” read a comment.

Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Rashmika Mandanna

On the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she believes in the institution of marriage. When marriage discussions began at home, she felt it was the right time to get married. However, Vijay Deverakonda asked her to propose to him 100 times. When Karan Johar asked whether she followed his request, Rashmika confirmed that she kept asking Vijay about marriage for an entire year, as he had requested.

Explaining why he asked Rashmika to propose to him 100 times, Vijay said, “Marriage is a really important decision. I am a person who, like, I know that I have put the relationship through every obstacle there is to see it survive. I am that kind of a guy. When she asked me lets get married, for me it was like it cannot be. I am suddenly feeling a surge of love for you so I want to be married.”

Further he added, “For me it was like, lets see if we feel this continuously through days where you are so happy like now, through days where you are upset, through days where you feel like I want to give my career everything, through days where you feel like I cannot deal with this acting and I want to quit and I want to be at home. We have all those days in our life where we are having these ups and downs emotionally. I was like through all of it, if still marriage feels so important, then we should do it. That was my internal reason for it.”

Ranbir Kapoor once praised Alia Bhatt for being an overachiever and appreciated her success. However, he faced criticism for commenting on her pregnancy weight gain and saying she should never wear lipstick because he preferred the natural shade of her lips, sparking controversies and discussions about his views on her appearance.