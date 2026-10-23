‘Ramayana’ OTT Release: Biggest Deal With JioHotstar Announced! Nita Ambani Says ‘It Is Our Privilege’ as Makers Introduce a Special Viewing Option

The excitement surrounding Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s much-awaited epic Ramayana: Part One has reached a new level. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have announced a major digital partnership with JioHotstar, bringing a special viewing option for audiences who want to watch the film at home after its cinema run. In a significant move for the streaming platform, the film will be available through a pay-per-view model, meaning viewers will be able to purchase access to the movie separately rather than relying solely on a regular subscription.

Ramayana

Ramayana To Release On OTT

Unlike a conventional OTT release included in a standard subscription, Ramayana: Part One will arrive on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option after its exclusive theatrical window. Under this model, viewers in India will be able to buy access to the film digitally and watch it on supported devices. The announcement marks a new approach for JioHotstar and could offer audiences another way to experience one of the most ambitious Indian cinematic projects in recent years. However, the makers have not yet announced the digital premiere date or the price viewers will have to pay to watch the film.

Nita Ambani

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Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson of JioStar, expressed her happiness about the partnership and highlighted the cultural significance of the Ramayana. She described the epic as one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures, noting that its story has influenced generations and continues to inspire people through its timeless values. Nita Ambani said it was their privilege to bring this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country and introduce a new generation to its enduring message of duty, love, courage and goodness.

Ramayana

Her statement underlines the platform’s ambition to use technology to make significant Indian stories accessible to a wider audience. Producer Namit Malhotra explained that Ramayana is ideally meant to be experienced on the biggest possible screen, particularly in IMAX 3D. However, he acknowledged that cinema infrastructure cannot reach every person who feels connected to the epic. According to Malhotra, the partnership with JioHotstar will help take the film beyond theatres and into people’s homes after its theatrical run. The collaboration is designed to extend the film’s reach while giving viewers access to it in the best quality supported by their devices.

Ramayana

The move also highlights how filmmakers are exploring new digital distribution models for large-scale productions. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. The film is also set to release in IMAX 3D. The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal.