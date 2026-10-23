Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Slip Of Tongue’ At Ramayana Event Amid Threat Reports

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seemingly liked a fan post supporting Ranbir Kapoor amid online trolling over his Dussehra speech and reports of a possible security threat. The discussion began after reports claimed that suspects linked to the Tiger Shroff firing case had surveyed Ranbir’s Bandra residence. However, the actor has not been officially confirmed as a target in the reported incident.

Ranbir Kapoor has faced social media backlash after a slip of the tongue during an event for his upcoming film Ramayana in Kolkata. The actor later apologised publicly for his mistake. Amid the ongoing criticism, reports suggest that his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has stood by him. She reportedly showed her support by liking an Instagram story posted by a fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Shows Support For Ranbir Kapoor Amid Online Backlash

Ranbir Kapoor has faced social media criticism after making a verbal slip at a promotional event for his upcoming film Ramayana in Kolkata. Although the actor has publicly apologised for his mistake, the controversy continues to generate discussions online. Amid the backlash, reports suggest that his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has expressed support for him by liking an Instagram story posted by a fan page dedicated to Ranbir, drawing attention from social media users.

According to reports circulating online, Alia allegedly liked a social media post defending Ranbir and asking people not to judge his mistake without understanding the situation he might have faced. The post reportedly claimed that the actor knew about a possible threat before attending the event in Kolkata. Despite the concerns, he decided to honour his professional commitment and attend the event as planned, according to the claims shared online.

Alia Bhatt Shows Support for Ranbir Kapoor Amid Online Trolling and Safety Concerns

The post also mentioned reports about the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. According to claims circulating online, investigators were reportedly examining whether other celebrities might have been potential targets in the incident, raising concerns about the safety of public figures in the entertainment industry.

🚨 ALIA BHATT JUST VIEWED THIS STORY 👀 Ranbir Kapoor reportedly attended the Kolkata event despite an assassination threat and a moment of hesitation during his speech turned into online trolling that eventually led to an apology. HE WAS THERE STANDING ON AN OPEN STAGE DESPITE THE SECURITY CONCERNS. Could anyone blame him for stumbling over a word under such circumstances? Criticism is one thing but all should keep Empathy. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Ramayana — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) October 22, 2026

The Instagram story reportedly asked people trolling Ranbir for his verbal slip to show empathy and understand the emotional pressure he might have faced instead of demanding an apology. Alia’s reported interaction with the post has attracted attention, with fans viewing it as a sign of support for her husband during a challenging time in the public eye.

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash Over His Dussehra Speech

Ranbir recently faced backlash after a video of his Dussehra speech went viral. While discussing the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil, the actor said, “Dussehra hamein ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hi hogi.” His use of the Hindi word ‘ant’, meaning “end”, instead of ‘jeet’, meaning “victory”, sparked mockery on social media. The actor later addressed the controversy during the grand musical event and full-album launch of Ramayana, held in Chennai on October 21.

“I want to apologise for an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I meant to say is ‘burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi,” Ranbir stated. He clarified that he meant to say that truth and goodness would eventually prevail over evil.

His apology brought the incident back into the spotlight, with some fans supporting him while others continued debating his speech on social media.

Tiger Shroff’s Vehicle Firing Case

The controversy over Ranbir’s speech emerged alongside reports about the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Crime branch reports suggest the arrested suspects allegedly planned to target another Bollywood personality and conducted a recce of Ranbir’s Bandra residence. However, investigators have not confirmed Ranbir as a target, and the reported surveillance does not establish an immediate threat to him.