Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Gives Her Tummy Rubs During Periods

Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about how her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, supports her during period pain. Her revelation comes amid criticism of the couple’s recent appearance on Koffee With Karan and the lukewarm performance of their film, Ranabaali, which has received a mixed response from audiences. Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and how he supports her during menstruation.

In a recent interview, the actress shared personal details about their relationship. Her comments come after the couple faced criticism for their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where they discussed their journey from co-stars to life partners. Some viewers found certain remarks uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay will also be seen together in Ranabaali, marking another on-screen collaboration following their wedding in February.

Rashmika Mandanna On Vijay Deverakonda’s Support During Periods

Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about how Vijay Deverakonda supports her during period pain. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress revealed that she informs her husband when her period is approaching. She also tells him when she needs extra care and support during that time of the month. “He knows where I’m coming from and why I’m feeling things a certain way. I’m also a very vocal person,” Rashmika stated.

She shared that whenever she feels low before her period, she informs Vijay that she needs his support. The actress also revealed the thoughtful gestures he makes to comfort her during this time. Vijay gives her gentle stomach rubs and massages her hands and feet to help ease her discomfort and provide relief when she experiences pain. “You can’t expect more, being a man. It’s not like they can take the uterus out. But it’s comforting to know he’s there,” Rashmika said in her interview.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Face Backlash After Koffee With Karan Appearance

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where they discussed their relationship and marriage plans. Vijay recalled that Rashmika had repeatedly asked him to marry her, while the actress revealed that she had raised the topic for an entire year. Vijay explained that he wanted to understand how their relationship would survive difficult times and everyday situations before making the decision.

However, their conversation sparked reactions on social media. Some netizens criticised Vijay’s remarks, calling him arrogant and accusing him of disrespecting Rashmika during their discussion about their relationship and journey towards marriage.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Upcoming Film

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen together in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period drama marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Taxiwaala. It also reunites the actors after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, marking their first on-screen pairing since their wedding in February this year.