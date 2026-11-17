Popular Indian actress Ramya Krishnan, best known for her powerful portrayal of Sivagami in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, has sparked conversations with her candid views on marriage and relationships. The actress reportedly described marriage as an overrated institution and suggested that she might have preferred living with a partner without getting married. Ramya Krishnan is widely admired for her versatile acting skills and commanding screen presence.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan Calls Out Marriage Concept

Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most respected actresses in Indian cinema, delivering memorable performances across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. However, beyond her successful professional career, her personal views on relationships have also attracted public attention. The actress’s reported remarks about marriage have caught the attention of fans and entertainment enthusiasts. Her statement that she would have preferred a live-in relationship over traditional marriage has once again brought the discussion around changing relationship choices into the spotlight.

Ramya Krishnan

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Marriage has traditionally been considered an important social institution in Indian society. However, changing lifestyles and evolving perspectives have encouraged many people to question conventional ideas about relationships. Live-in relationships, in particular, have become more widely discussed as individuals increasingly prioritise personal freedom, compatibility and mutual understanding.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya’s reported perspective reflects a different way of looking at companionship and commitment. Her comments have also encouraged conversations about whether marriage is necessary for two people to share a meaningful and fulfilling relationship. Ramya Krishnan is married to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, one of the well-known directors in Telugu cinema. The couple got married in 2003 and have a son together.

Ramya Krishnan

Despite being associated with the entertainment industry for decades, Ramya has largely maintained a private personal life. She generally keeps her family matters away from unnecessary public attention and prefers to let her professional achievements speak for themselves. There have also been discussions about the couple’s living arrangements and personal lives. However, claims about their relationship status or separation should not be treated as confirmed without reliable statements from the actress or her family. Ramya Krishnan became a household name across India following her portrayal of Queen Sivagami in S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.