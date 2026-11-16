Tamannaah Bhatia expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience for showering love on her song Chhathi Maiyya from the film The Vvaan during the Chhath Puja celebration in Mumbai, speaking to the reporters. The actress appreciated the overwhelming response and thanked fans for embracing the devotional track, which added to the festive celebrations.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who underwent extensive preparation for an important Chhath Puja sequence in her recently released film The Vvaan, joined the celebrations in Mumbai. The actress enthusiastically participated in the festivities alongside devotees, embracing the festive spirit. She also interacted warmly with her fans and requested them to save some thekua for her. In 2026, Chhath Puja was celebrated from November 13 to November 16. The festival brought vibrant celebrations to several major Indian cities, particularly across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and celebrate the auspicious occasion with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations in Mumbai

Tamannaah interacted with reporters during the Chhath Puja celebrations, where she shared her thoughts in a conversation with IANS. “I am very happy to celebrate Chhath Puja with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. I have received a lot of love. The importance of this Mahaprabha will always be with me. I have received a lot of love. The importance of this Mahaparva will always be with me”.

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The Vvaan actress further stated, “I have received a lot of love. And I consider myself very fortunate that I got a chance to perform Chhatti Maiya’s song in Chhath Puja. Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar made this film. They made this film with a lot of faith and showed that song. And today, when we are getting so much love, we can’t do anything other than return that love”.

She also mentioned, “But I am very happy that when I went to Patna and did Ganga Aarti there during promotion, I wanted to go to Patna and see Chhath Puja once. And I felt that I was not able to go, but here I was invited.”

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s Preparation for The Vvaan

During The Vvaan promotions, Tamannaah, who appeared in the song Chhathi Maiyya, shared her thoughts in a statement to the media,“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her. Chhath Puja is one of the most important factors of The Vvaan, and I wouldn’t have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way.”

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The Vvaan draws inspiration from the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple in Bihta. Mainstream Hindi cinema has rarely explored the spiritual and cultural significance of Chhath Puja. Through this film, the makers aim to celebrate Bihar’s rich traditions and bring its cultural and religious heritage to a wider audience.