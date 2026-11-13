Juhi Chawla Raises Concern Over Unusual Burnt-Fuel Smell in Mumbai Air Amid Rising Pollution: Almost Like Kerosene Or Diesel

Actress Juhi Chawla has expressed concern over a “strange burnt-fuel smell” spreading across Mumbai. Her remarks come as the city witnesses deteriorating air quality following Diwali celebrations, with widespread firecracker use adding to pollution levels and raising concerns among residents about the impact on public health.

Actress Juhi Chawla is a passionate environmentalist who frequently raises awareness about greenery and climate-related concerns. Known for gifting trees to her celebrity friends on their birthdays, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress recently encouraged her followers to plant trees ahead of her birthday. However, before beginning her birthday celebrations, she took to X to express concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. Juhi highlighted an unusual “burnt-fuel” smell lingering in the city and asked her followers whether they had noticed the strange smell in the air as well, sparking conversations about the city’s pollution levels.

Juhi Chawla Expresses Concern Over Strange Burnt-Fuel Smell Across Mumbai

On Thursday evening, Juhi Chawla took to X and wrote, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times throughout the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know…”

The actress’s tweet comes amid growing concerns over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. According to reports, the city’s AQI reached 171 on November 9 following widespread firecracker use during Diwali, marking a 28% increase from 134 recorded the day after Diwali last year. Additionally, eight monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ air quality, with firecracker smoke identified as one of the major contributors to the rising pollution levels across the city.

Several people took to the comments section to share their reactions. One user commented, “That lingering kerosene or diesel smell in the morning air usually comes from heavy traffic, backup generators, or nearby industrial emissions getting trapped close to the ground, so it is definitely worth checking if others in your area are noticing it too.” Another commented, “That sounds like heavy air pollution or industrial fumes trapped by weather changes.”

Juhi Chawla Shares Her Birthday Wish

Meanwhile, the Bhoothnath actress recently requested a special birthday gift from her fans and followers. Sharing her wish on social media, Juhi wrote, “Ahead of my birthday is coming up. I have one simple birthday wish. Plant a tree. Just one. Send me a picture, and I will personally thank you. Let’s see how many trees we can plant before 13th November.”

“The best things we leave behind are the ones that continue to grow. So plant one tree this month. Whenever you can, wherever it can be cared for properly,” added the actress in a recent post.

The actress, who has been away from films for some time, celebrates her 58th birthday today!