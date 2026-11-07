Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Make Raha’s 4th Birthday Special with Pastel-Themed Celebrations and a Bluey Cake

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. The couple had tied the knot earlier that year in an intimate ceremony in April. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha’s fourth birthday with an intimate gathering surrounded by family, colourful decorations, and special touches. Alia shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, giving fans a rare look at their private family moments.

From a Bluey-themed birthday cake to Raha enjoying her time with crayons, the pictures captured a cheerful afternoon filled with happiness. As always, the couple kept their daughter’s face hidden in the photos, respecting her privacy while sharing glimpses of her special day with fans.

A Peek Inside Raha’s Pastel-Themed Birthday Celebration

On November 7, Alia shared several pictures on Instagram, a day after posting photos of Raha with Ranbir from the sets of Ramayana. The birthday decorations featured a playful, old-school theme. A pastel blue camper van adorned with balloons and colourful bunting served as the centrepiece. A sign placed above it added a charming touch to the overall celebration setup. “Raha’s 4th Birthday” in red lettering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of herself from the party, looking cheerful in a floral tiered dress while holding a small blue gift bag with a pink ribbon. The pictures reflected a colourful yet simple family celebration. She shared the photographs on social media, accompanying them with a caption that captured the special occasion. “She’s 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever.”

Alia and Ranbir Celebrate Daughter Raha’s Birthday With a Cake-Cutting Moment

One picture captured Alia and Ranbir holding Raha as she celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake. Both parents gently held her hands while helping her cut the Bluey-themed cake, inspired by the popular children’s show. The family also had a more personal cake, decorated with white frosting and a simple black-and-white illustration of three people holding hands, with a red heart above them. The drawing appeared to symbolise Alia, Ranbir and their little daughter Raha.

Raha Celebrates Her Birthday With Colouring and Playtime

The photographs also offered a glimpse of the activities planned for Raha. In one picture, she was seated at a wooden table on a floral cushion, colouring a rainbow with a yellow crayon, while her face remained hidden. Another heartwarming photograph captured Alia holding her daughter close and planting a kiss on her cheek. Raha wore a grey checked dress featuring a floral border and a belt, paired with little clips in her hair. The final picture showed the little girl walking barefoot across the lawn with her back to the camera and arms outstretched, capturing a sweet, candid moment from the birthday girl’s afternoon.

A Look At Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, surrounded by loved ones. The couple fell in love while filming Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Since embracing parenthood, the actors have occasionally shared glimpses of their family moments with fans, while making conscious efforts to keep their daughter away from the public eye and maintain her privacy.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Ranbir, meanwhile, is currently portraying Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1, which is running in theatres. The couple will reunite on screen in January 2027 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War.