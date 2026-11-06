Did Yuzvendra Chahal Cheat On Dhanashree Verma During Her Pregnancy? The Truth Behind RJ Mahvash’s Remark

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have once again become a topic of discussion following renewed speculation about their relationship. A remark reportedly made by RJ Mahvash has attracted attention, with social media users connecting her comments to rumours surrounding Chahal’s past marriage. Questions about whether Chahal was unfaithful to Dhanashree during her pregnancy have also surfaced online. However, there is no verified evidence establishing that Chahal cheated on Dhanashree while she was pregnant, and the circulating claims should not be treated as confirmed facts.

The discussion gained momentum after RJ Mahvash’s reported comments about relationships and personal experiences began circulating on social media. Some users interpreted her remarks as indirect references to Chahal and his previous marriage, leading to fresh speculation about the timeline of events. Mahvash and Chahal have also been linked in media discussions, although speculation about their personal equation does not establish the nature of their relationship. Neither a social media remark nor an online discussion is sufficient to prove allegations of infidelity.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020 and became one of the most recognisable couples associated with Indian cricket and entertainment. Their relationship attracted considerable public attention through social media appearances, dance videos and glimpses of their personal life. However, after several reports about trouble in their marriage, the couple eventually divorced in 2025. Their separation generated widespread discussion, with fans trying to understand what led to the end of their relationship. Despite the public interest, both have generally maintained boundaries around several personal details.

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash’s name continues to feature in conversations surrounding Chahal, particularly whenever old comments or social media interactions resurface. The latest controversy demonstrates how quickly online speculation can turn into headlines, especially when popular personalities are involved. While fans remain curious about the circumstances surrounding Chahal and Dhanashree’s separation, it is important to distinguish verified statements from assumptions circulating online. Unless the people involved directly confirm the allegations, claims about cheating during pregnancy remain unsubstantiated. For now, the renewed discussion surrounding RJ Mahvash’s remark has brought the former couple’s relationship back into the spotlight.