Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao Relive Bareilly Ki Barfi Memories at Diwali Bash – Read Here!

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao recently delighted fans with a sweet reunion at a Diwali party. The actors, who shared screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi, were seen dancing together to the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Ayushmann and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, hosted the celebration at their Mumbai residence. Ayushmann also shared a video of the fun moment on his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of their cheerful reunion. The video captured the two actors enjoying the festive evening and reliving memories of their popular film together.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao Relive Bareilly Ki Barfi Memories at Diwali Bash

Ayushmann and Rajkummar danced side by side as casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana cheered them on before joining in. The duo held hands and smiled as they grooved to the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote in the caption: “Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath (It is the Diwali of love with everyone).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starred in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which became a box-office success. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) and her two suitors, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar). Pritam’s transformation from a shy, meek man into a rowdy suitor particularly impressed audiences and earned him appreciation from fans.

Several celebrities attended the celebration, including Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik and Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, Tahira Kashyap shared a glimpse of the Diwali festivities on Instagram. Posting a video from the celebrations, she also penned a heartfelt caption, giving fans a sneak peek into the joyful evening.

“Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt…the best feeling.”

About Ayushmann Khurrana’s Upcoming Project

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. The makers recently released the film’s title track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro. Featuring Ayushmann and Sharvari, the song captures wedding celebrations and family gatherings, reflecting the familiar Rajshri style while introducing the fresh pairing. The film also marks another collaboration between Barjatya and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who previously worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.