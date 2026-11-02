Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth At 35,000 Feet, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video capturing a special Karwa Chauth celebration with her husband, Raghav Chadha, as the couple enjoyed the festive occasion together aboard a flight. Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday, sharing beautiful glimpses of their festivities on social media. Parineeti Chopra also marked the occasion uniquely this year, proving that distance cannot stop anyone from following traditions.

The actor shared a special video from her flight, offering fans a glimpse of her celebration with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Despite being 35,000 feet above the ground, Parineeti made sure to celebrate the festival with love and devotion.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in airplane

Parineeti took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself and Raghav inside a plane. The couple spotted the moon before she broke her fast mid-air. Raghav lovingly offered her water and food, helping her complete the Karwa Chauth ritual. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if it’s at 35000 feet! 🤗🥰” Praising her husband, she added, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii.” The actor was seen wearing a traditional suit and flaunting her sindoor as she celebrated the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The video reminded fans of Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth anecdote. During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka shared how her husband, Nick Jonas, took her on a flight above the clouds to help her break her fast when the moon was not visible from the ground. She further revealed that… “We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon.”

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends. The couple exchanged wedding vows on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was a beautiful celebration attended by their loved ones, making it a memorable occasion for the couple and their families.

Parineeti Chopra chose an elegant pink outfit for her wedding, while Raghav looked graceful in an ivory ensemble. Their wedding celebrations were attended by several political leaders and celebrities, making headlines. The couple later stepped into parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives together.