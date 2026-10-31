Sanjay Gupta Death: Kajol, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor And Others Pay Tribute, Say ‘Gone Too Soon, Gupts’

Following filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s death at 59, celebrities like Kajol, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor paid heartfelt tributes, remembering their interactions and his contribution to Hindi cinema. The sudden death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta at the age of 59 has left the entertainment industry in shock and mourning. After the news broke, several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to him.

Actors Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared emotional posts remembering the filmmaker. Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Kunal Kohli also expressed their sadness and recalled their memories of Gupta. Their heartfelt messages highlighted his contribution to Hindi cinema and reflected the shock of his untimely death. They also offered condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Celebrities Mourn Sanjay Gupta’s Demise

After Sanjay Gupta’s death, Kajol shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram Story, expressing her grief and remembering the filmmaker. “Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family to get through this loss. Rest in peace #sanjaygupta.”

Arjun Kapoor also paid tribute to Gupta, recalling how he had grown up watching his films. Sharing a note on Instagram, he wrote, “From Aatish to Kaante. Grew up watching his work, Always a treat to interact with & discuss cinema with. We almost worked together at one point but it wasn’t to be… RIP Sanjay Sir. Life can be a fickle, sad day indeed.” Malaika Arora shared the filmmaker’s photograph on her Instagram Story, adding a broken-hearted emoji and emotional words to express her sadness, “Jus so sad n tragic. My heartfelt condolences.”

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Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia remembered his interaction with the director in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and shared his thoughts. “Shocking. #sanjaygupta – Met him once, very long ago, was quite a stylish film maker, maybe the first to present trailers and cut promos to pitch the film idea to actors and distributors. From his filmography, Kaante remains my favorite. And Cigarette ke dhuen .. was always a party favorite – Gone too soon Gupts !”

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Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also paid an emotional tribute to him, calling him “my only boss” in the film industry. Kunal Kohli was also shocked by the news. He recalled his recent meeting with Gupta and shared his feelings about the filmmaker’s sudden and tragic death, “Don’t know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him a little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury a couple of years ago – we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family.”

John Abraham shared a picture with Sanjay Gupta where the late filmmaker can be seen sitting on a bike. Sharing the pic, Abraham wrote, “May you ride in heaven.” Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt post on X and said that Sanjay Gupta was an “encyclopaedia of films.”

Woke up in Stockholm to the heartbreaking news of my friend and director Sanjay Gupta’s passing. It is difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.💔

Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly.

I worked with him in two films. But he also holds a special place in our family’s journey. He was Sikandar’s first director.

“Kher saab, we must work together!”

That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished.🥹

I remember his warmth, his affection, and a lovely Holi party at his home few years back. Those moments come back today, along with the sadness. His films will keep his distinctive voice alive. Kaante and the Shootout films remain among my favourites.

My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema.

I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, “Kher saab, we must work together!”

Om Shanti. 🙏🥹🕉 #SanjayGupta — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2026

May you ride in heaven … https://t.co/sMjGRTvK0a — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 31, 2026

What Was The Cause Of Sanjay Gupta’s Death?

Meanwhile, Versova Police said filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died after accidentally losing his balance and falling at his residence late on Friday night, October 30. He reportedly suffered a head injury and bleeding following the fall. The incident took place around midnight while his family members and domestic help were asleep. They discovered him the following morning. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and started an investigation into the incident. The family has not raised any suspicion or filed a complaint regarding his death, according to the police.