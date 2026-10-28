Parineeti Chopra Shuts Down Jennifer Winget Feud Rumours After Viral Party Clip

Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget have dismissed online allegations of jealousy following a video from the success bash of Shaque: Trust No One. The cast and crew recently reunited to celebrate the show’s success, and several videos from the gathering surfaced online. However, some clips sparked speculation about a possible rift between the two actors. Social media users accused Parineeti of deliberately ignoring Jennifer out of jealousy. Responding to the rumours, both actors denied the claims and emphasised their mutual understanding, describing themselves as a team rather than rivals, putting an end to the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

Parineeti Chopra Dismisses Rumours of Ignoring Jennifer Winget

Speculation began after a video showed Jennifer Winget and Parineeti Chopra standing beside each other before the team gathered to cut a cake. As the group moved forward, Jennifer was pushed behind Parineeti due to limited space. During a group photograph, Jennifer was also seen trying to peek out from behind Parineeti to ensure she remained visible in the frame. The moment quickly attracted attention on social media, with several videos sparking discussions among viewers. Some users alleged that Parineeti had deliberately pushed Jennifer backwards, leading to rumours of a possible rift between the two actors.

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On Tuesday, Jennifer shared a message on her Instagram Story, which read as follows.”Let’s please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn’t. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you.”

Parineeti also dismissed the rumours, sharing that she and Jennifer laughed together after watching the videos circulating online, putting speculation to rest. “Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather “creative” videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke’s on you, because we’ve been laughing. Hysterically! “

Furthe she added, “Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame – perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh.”

About Shaque: Trust No One

Directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, the series stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry.

The story follows Anvita, a mother whose newborn daughter disappears from a hospital. For nine years, she searches for her child, receiving birthday packages and photographs that keep her hopes alive. As she pursues new leads, she uncovers disturbing secrets about those around her and questions whom she can trust. The series premiered on Netflix on 24 September 2026, receiving mixed reviews from critics for its storyline and overall execution.