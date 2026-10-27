Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna File Cybercrime Complaint Over Fake Content! Couple Ready to Take Legal Action

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken legal action against alleged online harassment and fabricated content targeting their relationship. The couple’s team has approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities, seeking an investigation into misleading social media posts, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and other content that they believe could damage their reputations. The complaint comes after the actors faced intense online criticism following their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9.

Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay Take Legal Action

According to reports, a representative of the actors’ team submitted a formal complaint to Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities on October 26. The team also provided relevant links and supporting material for examination. The complaint reportedly highlights alleged fabricated narratives, digitally manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment. The team has requested an impartial investigation and said it would pursue appropriate legal remedies wherever necessary.

Rashmika and Vijay

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The representatives have clarified that the move is not intended to silence criticism or prevent people from expressing their opinions. Instead, their concern is the alleged circulation of false or manipulated material presented as genuine information. In a statement explaining the decision, the couple’s team stressed the distinction between expressing an opinion and spreading allegedly fabricated information as fact.

Rashmika and Vijay

The statement read, “While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts.” The team also asked authorities to examine whether any coordinated or paid campaign might be involved, if the available evidence supports such a possibility. It said individual instances of creating, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content could be examined separately.

Rashmika and Vijay

The complaint does not mean that every critical post is being treated as illegal. The team has maintained that its focus is on alleged misinformation, impersonation and harassment rather than genuine criticism. The controversy intensified after Vijay and Rashmika appeared together on Koffee With Karan 9 and discussed their relationship and marriage. During the conversation, Rashmika spoke about initiating a discussion about marriage, while Vijay explained that he wanted time to think through the practical aspects of their future together. The conversation subsequently became a topic of debate on social media, with some users criticising the couple and interpreting their remarks differently.