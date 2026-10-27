Daler Mehndi Row Takes a Fresh Turn! Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising to Singer, Says ‘There Is No Question of Saying Sorry’

The controversy surrounding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has taken a fresh turn. Just days after Mika Singh’s team claimed that the minister had apologised to Daler over a phone call, Uniyal has categorically denied making any such apology. His latest remarks have contradicted the statement released by Mika’s team and reignited the debate over the public confrontation at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. In an interview with YouTube channel Satya Vani, Subodh Uniyal was asked about reports claiming that he had apologised to Daler Mehndi. The minister dismissed the claims and questioned why he should apologise when, according to him, he had done nothing wrong.

Subodh Uniyal

Subodh Uniyal Denied Apology

“Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai,” he said. He further asked, “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?” Uniyal also expressed displeasure over reports suggesting that the dispute had been resolved through an apology. He maintained that he stood by his position regarding the incident. During the interview, Uniyal argued that if Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should either have declined the performance or informed the organisers and the audience about his condition beforehand. “Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai,” the minister said.

Daler Mehndi

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His comments suggest that he continues to hold the singer responsible for not communicating any health-related difficulty before performing. Uniyal also questioned who should be held accountable for the incident, maintaining that an apology should come from the person who had made a mistake. The latest statement directly contradicts the version shared by Mika Singh’s team on October 25. The team had issued a statement saying that Uniyal apologised to Daler Mehndi during a telephone conversation following the controversy.

Subodh Uniyal

“We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident,” the statement read. Mika’s team also stressed that artists deserved dignity and respect, adding that it hoped the matter could be put behind everyone involved. The minister’s denial has now raised fresh questions about the conflicting accounts of that phone conversation. The controversy began on October 18, 2026, at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Daler Mehndi was performing at the event when Subodh Uniyal interrupted him and questioned his condition on stage.

Daler Mehndi

The minister alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was lip-syncing. The confrontation attracted widespread attention after videos of the incident circulated on social media, with several people questioning how the veteran performer was addressed in front of the audience. Mika Singh subsequently defended his elder brother, disputing the allegations and saying that Daler had been unwell. He also called for the minister to apologise and emphasised the need to treat artists with respect.