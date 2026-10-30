Alia Bhatt Bursts Into Laughter As Orry Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Poo Look From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Orry recreated Poo’s iconic outfit from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a Halloween party, leaving Alia Bhatt in stitches. Kareena Kapoor’s outfits from the film continue to remain iconic more than two decades after its release, with fans still recreating Poo’s memorable looks. From colourful crop tops to glamorous party ensembles, her wardrobe became a fashion statement.

Recently, social media personality Orry recreated one of Poo’s most recognisable looks, leaving Alia laughing uncontrollably. However, it was Kareena herself, the original Poo, who stole the spotlight with her hilarious reaction to Orry’s attempt. The fun moment delighted fans, bringing back memories of the beloved character.

Orry Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Look from K3G

On Thursday, Orry took to Instagram to share a video featuring Alia Bhatt. In the clip, Alia holds the camera as Orry appears from behind wearing a beige mini skirt, a pink shimmery crop top and a faux fur stole. His outfit perfectly recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Orry then asks Alia a question, leaving fans curious about her reaction to his nostalgic Halloween costume. “How am I looking?” Just at first glance, Alia broke into laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Orry then remarked, “Alia, it’s not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena.” Alia then clarified, “I asked you to dress like Winnie the Pooh and not Poo.” An upset Orry then left the room. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Bebo Mein Bebo #Halloween2026.” The video caught the attention of Kareena as well, who commented, “Too Good (red heart emoji).”

About Orry’s recent work

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has transformed his social media fame and Bollywood connections into a successful career as an influencer and internet personality. One of his notable television appearances was on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The stunt-based reality show challenged Orry physically, allowing viewers to witness a different side of his personality. He impressed audiences with his performance and secured a place in the grand finale, finishing as the second runner-up. Avinash Mishra won the show, while Rithvik Dhanjani finished first runner-up.

Alia Bhatt And Kareena Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Although she has not announced her next projects, reports suggest that Kareena will make a special appearance in Sidharth Anand’s King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.