Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Life With Vicky Kaushal After Welcoming Son Vihaan: Romantic Dinners Take a Backseat

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently shared the qualities she praises most in her husband, Vicky Kaushal, particularly his dedication to family and loved ones. Moreover, Katrina Kaif reflected on how their relationship has evolved since embracing parenthood, highlighting the changes and new experiences that have brought them closer together as a couple. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among Bollywood’s most loved couples, often expressing their admiration for each other.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Katrina revealed how Vicky manages to spend quality time with his family despite his busy shooting schedules. Katrina Kaif spoke about his loving bond with their son, Vihaan, and shared the qualities she admires most in her husband. Reflecting on their relationship, Katrina discussed how parenthood has brought new changes and responsibilities into their lives. Her heartfelt revelations offered fans a glimpse into the couple’s personal journey and their experiences as new parents together.

Katrina Kaif Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Role as a Husband and Father

Katrina Kaif recently spoke warmly about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, during an interview with Vogue. The actor praised Vicky for his maturity, strong family values and understanding nature. She shared that she appreciates how he gives her space to be herself and values having a supportive partner who patiently listens to her. “Vicky…is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”

Katrina Kaif also appreciated Vicky Kaushal’s dedication to fatherhood, revealing that despite his busy work schedule and professional commitments, he always makes time to be with his family and loved ones. “As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day,” she stated. Katrina Kaif revealed that becoming parents has brought changes to the couple’s daily routine and the time they spend together.

“Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again,” she mentioned.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Love Story

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in December 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They later revealed his name through a joint social media post, sharing a heartwarming photograph of themselves holding their newborn baby’s tiny hand, delighting fans across social media platforms.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller was released in theatres in January 2024. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.