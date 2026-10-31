Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Host Grand Diwali Party In LA; Lilly Singh, Winnie Harlow And Others Join The Celebration

Ahead of Diwali 2026, Global stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas hosted a grand festive celebration at their Los Angeles home. The couple welcomed friends and colleagues to kick off the festive week with an early Diwali party. Their home sparkled with festive lights, creating a warm atmosphere for the celebrations. The gathering brought together their friends in the USA, marking a special occasion filled with joy, traditions, and festive spirit.

After celebrating Karwa Chauth, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted one of Los Angeles’ grandest Diwali parties. In a viral video, the actress shared the idea behind organising the lavish celebration, explaining that they wanted to do something special as work commitments had kept them away from home for a long time.

A Glimpse Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali Party

Talent agent James G. Boulter took to Instagram to share pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The actress looked stunning in a maroon embroidered Indo-Western outfit, styling her hair with flowers. She kept her accessories minimal, letting the intricate detailing of her ensemble stand out beautifully. Winnie Harlow attended Priyanka and Nick’s Diwali celebration in Los Angeles, sharing several pictures and videos from the festivities on social media.

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Her caption read, “Growing up in Toronto, I was lucky to be surrounded by so many different cultures and traditions! Loved bringing a little piece of my childhood to life, recreating baby Winnie’s red Indian attire for the Festival of Lights with the Jonas’ (sic).” Lilly Singh, Ashley Park, Abla Sofy and Radhi Devlukhia, wife of podcaster Jay Shetty, also attended the grand Diwali celebration hosted at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ mansion in Los Angeles, joining the festivities with other guests for the special occasion.

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Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Nick Jonas

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On October 29, Priyanka shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration with Nick Jonas, accompanying the pictures with a heartfelt caption that read, “He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure the tour was set up to be home for karwachauth..No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth (sic).” Priyanka wore a red ethnic suit for the festivities, while Nick opted for white. Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, looked adorable in red, completing her outfit with a cute hair bow.

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her Comeback to Indian Cinema

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by S S Rajamouli. The film unfolds after an asteroid named Shambhavi strikes Earth, triggering environmental and ecological disasters worldwide. The story follows Rudhra, a Shiva devotee and divine warrior, who embarks on a mission across continents and centuries to find a lost cosmic artefact.

During his journey, he discovers that Kumbha, a wealthy and calculating antagonist, is plotting global domination. Mandakini reportedly helps Rudhra travel through mythological eras, enabling him to uncover past events and understand the mysteries surrounding his extraordinary mission. Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray the antagonist in Varanasi, an action-adventure film scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

The Varanasi movie is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with its estimated budget ranging between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,400 crore, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema to date.