Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Salman Khan’s ‘Achchi Body’ Comment Inspired His Shirtless Look In King – Read Here!

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan warmly reacted to Salman Khan’s birthday wish, recalling how the superstar’s compliment, “achchi body hai,” inspired him to work on his physique for his upcoming film, King. He also shared his love and affection for his dear friend, fondly addressing Salman as his “bhai.”’

As Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday, social media was filled with warm wishes for the superstar. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, joined the celebrations online. However, Salman Khan’s heartfelt message stood out. On Monday, he reacted to SRK’s new song, Tu Mil Jaaye, released as a special birthday treat for fans, and shared a sweet dua for him. Responding to Salman’s post, Shah Rukh revealed what his ‘Bhai’ said about his physique. The superstar also shared how Salman’s compliment encouraged him to work harder and maintain his fitness.

How Salman Khan’s Compliment Influenced SRK’s Look in King

Salman Khan wished Shah Rukh Khan on Monday by sharing Tu Mil Jaaye, a new song from his upcoming film King. He also penned a heartfelt birthday note for the superstar, expressing his warm wishes and affection. “Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai.”

Responding to the heartfelt wish, SRK replied, “Aapne kaha bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u, bhai, always.” Their bromance on social media left fans gushing.

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King is scheduled to hit theatres this Christmas.

Shah Rukh Khan Delights Fans With Special Birthday Appearance

SRKians had been eagerly awaiting an update on King for months. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming action thriller marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after Dunki (2023). On his birthday, the superstar surprised fans by unveiling a glimpse of the film through its romantic track, Tu Mil Jaaye.

Featuring Deepika Padukone alongside him, the song quickly created a buzz online. Their sizzling chemistry, captivating screen presence and stunning looks have once again won hearts, leaving fans excited for the film’s release. The song became a delightful birthday surprise for his fans, making the celebration even more special. Trust SRK to turn every occasion into a memorable moment for everyone!

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Celebrations

The superstar celebrated his birthday at a five-star hotel in Mumbai around midnight. He was later spotted leaving after an intimate celebration with his loved ones. As fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him, he warmly waved at them and blew flying kisses.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, hoping to see their favourite superstar. Although he skipped his traditional midnight appearance this year, SRK shared a sweet message for his fans. However, on Monday evening, he finally appeared on Mannat’s balcony, striking his iconic signature pose. His grand appearance sparked excitement among the crowd, leaving fans cheering and celebrating as they caught a glimpse of their beloved King Khan.