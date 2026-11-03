Omar Abdullah Backs Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘I Will Vote for Him’; Recalls His Fame Gurukul Days

Singer and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has received a special show of support from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Chief Minister recently spoke about the singer during an interaction and revealed that he would vote for him in the reality show. He also recalled knowing Qazi since his days on the popular singing reality show Fame Gurukul, where the singer first became a household name. Omar Abdullah’s comments have attracted attention, particularly because Qazi is representing Jammu and Kashmir on a national television platform. The Chief Minister not only remembered the singer’s earlier achievements but also expressed his desire to see him win the Bigg Boss 20 trophy.

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah Says He Will Vote for Qazi Touqeer

During a conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Omar Abdullah was asked about Bigg Boss 20 and whether he was following the show because Qazi Touqeer was participating in it. The Chief Minister acknowledged that he knew the singer and was aware of his journey inside the house. When the discussion turned to supporting Qazi, Abdullah made his preference clear. He said that he would definitely vote for the contestant. His response came as a pleasant surprise for Qazi’s fans, who have been supporting the singer throughout his journey on the reality show.

Qazi

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The Chief Minister also expressed hope that Qazi would emerge as the winner. He indicated that seeing someone from Jammu and Kashmir lift the trophy would be a proud moment for the region. Omar Abdullah’s familiarity with Qazi goes back to the singer’s early television career. Qazi became widely popular after participating in Sony TV’s singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. His energetic performances and distinctive personality helped him build a strong fan following across the country.

Qazi

Qazi eventually won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, making his name familiar to music and television audiences. The show also featured several contestants who later went on to establish careers in the entertainment industry. Recalling those days, Abdullah spoke about knowing Qazi from his performances and concerts. His remarks showed that he had followed the singer’s journey since the beginning of his rise to fame. The Chief Minister also spoke about how a victory for Qazi would be a happy occasion for Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the region’s achievements in cricket, he suggested that it would be wonderful to see another major achievement through Qazi’s success on national television.

Omar Abdullah

His support comes at a time when Qazi’s participation has brought renewed attention to his career. For the singer, the recognition from a prominent leader from his home region could serve as an encouraging moment during his time inside the house. Omar Abdullah also indicated that he keeps himself updated about the developments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. He mentioned following reports about the show and appeared aware of some of the arguments involving Qazi and other contestants. The Chief Minister also referred to Salman Khan’s interactions with the singer during the show. Like other contestants, Qazi has experienced disagreements and confrontations inside the house, which have become part of the ongoing conversations surrounding the season.