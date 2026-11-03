Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert Receives Bomb Threat, Three Private Schools Get Warning Emails; Police Suspect Hoax

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Indore has come under a security scare after several bomb threat emails were reportedly received by three private schools and the office of the city’s mayor. The threatening messages warned of bomb blasts linked to the singer’s scheduled performance on November 15. Following the emails, police and bomb disposal teams swung into action and conducted security checks at the affected locations. According to police officials, the emails were written in Punjabi and contained threats against the schools. The messages also warned school managements against sending students to Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, claiming that explosions would take place during the event. The matter is now being investigated by the Indore Police.

Diljit Dosanjh

Three Private Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

The threatening emails were reportedly received by three private schools in Indore on Monday morning, November 2. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that the messages threatened bomb blasts at the educational institutions and warned their managements not to send students to the concert. Taking the threats seriously, the authorities immediately carried out security checks. Bomb disposal squads searched all three school premises to ensure that no explosive devices had been planted. According to the police, no explosives were found during the searches.

Diljit Dosanjh

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The names of the schools have not been disclosed as a precautionary measure. Police officials are continuing to examine the emails and the circumstances surrounding their delivery. The matter became more serious after a similar threat email was reportedly received at the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The message also linked the alleged bomb threat to Diljit Dosanjh’s November 15 concert.

Diljit Dosanjh

Police have confirmed that the mayor’s office is among the recipients of the threatening communication. The crime branch has taken up the technical investigation to identify the people responsible for sending the emails. According to reports, the messages were sent in the name of an organisation calling itself the ‘Khalistani National Army’. However, the identity and authenticity of the sender have not been independently established, and the claims are being investigated by the authorities.

Diljit Dosanjh

While the threats have prompted security checks, preliminary investigations suggest that the emails may be hoaxes. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the messages appeared to be fake at first glance, but the police are not taking the matter lightly. The crime branch is examining technical evidence to trace the origin of the emails and identify the senders. Police are also expected to take appropriate legal action once the investigation establishes the facts. Officials have urged people not to jump to conclusions while the investigation is underway. The fact that no explosives were found during the searches is reassuring, but the authorities are continuing to treat the threats seriously.