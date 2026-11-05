Lara Dutta Calls Kaikeyi ‘One of History’s Most Misunderstood Women’, Urges Fans to Look Beyond Perceptions

Recently, the most awaited movie Ramayana has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Lara Dutta, who portrays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama, recently opened up about her character. She described Mata Kaikeyi as one of history’s most misunderstood women, offering her perspective on the complex personality and the reasons behind her actions in the epic.

Amid huge anticipation and strong bookings, Ramayana has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the mythological drama is receiving positive responses from audiences online. On the film’s release, actress Lara Dutta shared a heartfelt note about portraying Mata Kaikeyi, along with several pictures showcasing her look. Calling Kaikeyi “one of the most misunderstood women” in history, Lara urged viewers to look beyond age-old perceptions and understand her character from a different perspective. She also encouraged audiences to embrace the complex role of Kaikeyi in the Hindu epic.

Ramayana: Lara Dutta Calls Kaikeyi ‘History’s Most Misunderstood Woman’

Sharing pictures of herself dressed as Mata Kaikeyi, actress Lara Dutta penned a heartfelt note about her Ramayana character. “What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity. “

“What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take,” she added.

Lara expressed feeling humbled and deeply grateful for being part of this divine story. She hoped to portray Mata Kaikeyi’s character justly and encouraged audiences to move beyond age-old perceptions and acknowledge her significant role in fulfilling a divine prophecy.

She also thanked producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for placing their trust in her and offering her this opportunity. Expressing gratitude to the cast and crew, she said it was a privilege to be part of the journey. Lara also shared that she missed her father deeply and wished he could have witnessed the special moment. She described the film as more than just a story, calling it an emotional experience that touches hearts and stays with audiences long after.

Ramayana Arrives In Theatres

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana has finally hit theatres, creating excitement with its grand scale and impressive cast. The mythological epic features Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. Early audience reactions have been mostly positive, with viewers appreciating the film’s stunning visuals, grand presentation and strong performances.