Orry Says Amrita Singh ‘Put Me Through Hell’, Recalls 2021 Trauma: ‘Nothing Really Makes Me Sad’

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about an alleged traumatic experience involving actor Amrita Singh in 2021, saying the incident was one of the darkest periods of his life and changed the way he dealt with criticism.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Orry recalled the period and referred to Amrita as “Amrita Ali Khan”. He said the experience left him traumatised and described it as a time when he was “put through hell”.

Orry said people around him had told him that he would emerge stronger from the experience, but he did not understand that at the time. He said that after moving on from the situation, he realised that it had made him more resilient.

According to Orry, the experience also helped him deal with the criticism he faced after becoming a public figure. He said that the amount of hate he initially received did not affect him because of the mental strength he had developed following the 2021 incident.

When asked about what exactly happened between him and Amrita, Orry did not disclose details. He said he would leave the matter there, adding that “bad things happen to bad people”. Amrita Singh has not publicly responded to his latest comments.

Orry’s fallout with Amrita has also affected his relationship with her daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan. He had previously spoken about their friendship and said that he could not simply overlook what he claims happened to him because of Sara’s mother.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times in January 2026, Orry had said that an apology from Amrita could potentially allow him to let the matter go in the future. He has also previously said that his friendship with Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan had ended.

The fallout between Orry and Sara became public after he shared photographs of the actor on her birthday in August 2025. He later shared a social media post featuring the names “Amrita”, “Sara” and “Palak”, which was interpreted as a reference to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari.

Orry is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where he has spoken about how his past experiences have contributed to his ability to handle pressure and criticism.

Neither Amrita Singh nor Sara Ali Khan has publicly addressed Orry’s latest claims about the alleged 2021 incident.