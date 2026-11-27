Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai has come under the scanner after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanded its cancellation. The political party has raised concerns over alleged drug consumption at large public gatherings and has threatened to stage a road blockade in protest against the musical event.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert faced fresh controversy ahead of its scheduled performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) urged Mumbai Police to cancel the show, raising concerns about alleged drug consumption at large musical gatherings. The political party also warned of staging a road blockade if authorities failed to address its demand. The latest development comes a day after Mumbai Police received an email containing a bomb threat related to the Punjabi singer’s upcoming concert.

MNS Opposes Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert

MNS leader Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Punde has expressed concern over major concerts being held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome. Referring to the singer’s forthcoming performance, Punde questioned why authorities continue granting permission for such events despite receiving repeated complaints regarding alleged drug consumption at these venues during large gatherings.

Punde further stated that the party had been highlighting the issue since last year, while raising questions about the safety measures implemented at such large gatherings. He emphasised that the concerns extended beyond drug consumption, pointing to the potential influence of these events on young people and the difficulties faced by residents living in surrounding areas where such gatherings occur.

He stated, “We have been raising concerns about concerts at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome since last year… We question why such events are permitted if drug use is detected at these venues. A bomb threat was also received via email against Diljit’s concert. Around 25,000 people are expected to attend today…”

The MNS leader’s comments followed an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) operation at an event organised at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 22. According to reports, around 12 to 13 individuals were booked for allegedly consuming drugs. The party also highlighted an earlier incident at the same venue, where a young man reportedly lost his life after allegedly consuming drugs during an event.

MNS Threatens Road Blockade

The MNS also submitted a letter to the Tardeo Police Station, seeking an immediate ban on live music concerts and large-scale entertainment events at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome. In the letter, Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Punde alleged that drugs were being openly sold and consumed at these venues, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of young people attending events.

The party also raised concerns over traffic congestion caused by large gatherings, claiming that residents in nearby areas experience considerable inconvenience whenever concerts are held. It further mentioned that several parents had approached local party representatives, expressing concerns about the possible influence of such events on youngsters and their well-being.

In its letter, the MNS appealed to the police to stop issuing permissions for concerts at both venues. The party further warned that if authorities failed to address its demand, MNS workers would join local residents in organising a Rasta Roko protest at the venue. Meanwhile, Diljit is set to perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, with around 25,000 people expected to attend the concert.