Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently crossed paths in Mumbai, shortly after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput’s much-talked-about meeting on a YouTube show. Their unexpected encounter has drawn attention, particularly following the interaction between their respective wives. Read on to find out more about their meeting.

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share an interesting connection through Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors recently crossed paths in Mumbai, days after Kareena welcomed Mira Rajput on her popular talk show, What Women Want. A video of their unexpected meeting has been circulating on social media, attracting considerable attention from fans. In the viral clip, Shahid and Saif were seen engaging in a friendly conversation while the paparazzi captured their rare interaction. Interestingly, their meeting took place shortly after Mira’s appearance on Kareena’s chat show, making the encounter even more noteworthy and generating curiosity among social media users.

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Memorable Reunion

In the viral video, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are seen enjoying a light-hearted conversation. Shahid looks stylish in a blue co-ord set, flaunting his well-toned biceps in a sleeveless top. Meanwhile, Saif looks equally charming in a white shirt paired with jeans, keeping his appearance casual yet fashionable.

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The two exchanged a few words and interacted briefly before sharing a warm hug. The video of their unexpected encounter has gone viral on social media, attracting considerable attention from netizens. Fans have been sharing their reactions to the memorable meeting between Bebo’s former boyfriend and her husband across platforms. A social media user remarked, “When your ex meets your husband.” Another fan wrote, “Unexpected Collab.” One more user stated, “Cocktail 1 and cocktail 2 in a single frame.”

A social media user took to the comments section to remind others that Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor had previously shared screen space in the film Rangoon. The user wrote, “Hahahahahahah..What a spicy frame. Love it for them.. They bonded well during Kangana’s film Rangoon as well, where they starred together.” (sic)

How Are Saif, Kareena And Shahid Connected?

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were in a relationship for four years before parting ways in 2007. Kareena later fell in love with Saif Ali Khan while shooting for Tashan. The two began dating and eventually tied the knot in 2012 after five years together.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput through an arranged marriage. Interestingly, years later, Mira appeared alongside Kareena Kapoor on her popular chat show, What Women Want. The two shared an engaging and lighthearted conversation about women’s desires, motherhood and personal experiences. Their interaction became one of the season’s biggest highlights.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will next appear in the web series Farzi 2. He was last seen in Cocktail 2, a sequel to Saif Ali Khan’s 2012 film Cocktail. Shahid and Saif also shared screen space in Rangoon (2017), alongside Kangana Ranaut. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film failed to perform well at the box office despite expectations.