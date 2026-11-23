Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor delighted fans with a surprise appearance at singer Shreya Ghoshal’s Unstoppable India Tour concert in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 22. Shreya kicked off her much-awaited tour with a memorable opening night, featuring special appearances by rapper Badshah and actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The unexpected moments left the audience excited and cheering throughout the evening. Several videos from the concert have since gone viral on social media, capturing Shraddha’s grand entry on stage. In one of the clips, the actress joined Shreya Ghoshal to sing a popular track from her hit film Aashiqui 2, creating a special moment for fans.

Shraddha Kapoor Makes Surprise Appearance at Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert

During the concert, Shreya Ghoshal performed Ji Ji Re Ji from Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha. Fans were pleasantly surprised when Shraddha joined the singer on stage and danced to the song. The actress looked beautiful in a white saree as she enjoyed the performance. Another video from the event showed Shreya encouraging Shraddha to sing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2 with her. The unexpected appearance delighted the audience, making the concert even more memorable for everyone present that evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Ghoshal Tribe (@shreyaghoshal_tribe)

Shraddha initially appeared shy and unsure about singing, but the audience’s loud cheers encouraged her to take the microphone and perform. As she sang alongside Shreya Ghoshal, the singer seemed pleasantly surprised and impressed by Shraddha’s voice. The two shared a warm moment on stage and hugged each other after their performance. The crowd responded with excitement, cheering loudly and calling Shraddha ‘Aarohi’, the beloved character she portrayed in the romantic musical film Aashiqui 2, alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Surprise Performance Leaves Fans in Awe

Shraddha Kapoor portrayed Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Mohit Suri’s 2013 romantic musical Aashiqui 2. Her character was an aspiring singer determined to succeed in the music industry. The film earned widespread appreciation and marked a significant milestone in Shraddha’s career.

The surprise appearance delighted fans across social media, with many expressing their excitement and admiration. One enthusiastic fan commented, “Who approved this much iconicness in one frame?” Another wrote, “The most unexpected thing Bengaluru experienced.” A third fan chimed in, “Goosebumps is an understatement; my entire system crashed seeing this.” Another comment read, “Shraddha sings so well, she should do a dual concert with Shreya.”

After the Bengaluru concert, Shreya is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on December 19, followed by concerts in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. She will conclude her Unstoppable India Tour in Indore on April 3, 2027.

About Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Movie

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film stars Shraddha in the titular role, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The film also marks one of Nana Patekar’s final screen appearances following his death on October 8, 2026.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will clash with Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.