Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram. The actor also recalled his earlier interaction with Macron during the French President’s visit to India. Reflecting on their conversation, Anil said it had flowed so naturally that it felt as though they had known each other for years. The actor appeared delighted to reconnect with the French leader and offered his followers a glimpse of their meeting through social media photographs. The pictures captured a memorable moment between the Bollywood star and the French President during his visit to Paris.

Anil Kapoor Meets French President Emmanuel Macron In Paris

Anil Kapoor shared several pictures from the meeting on social media. One photograph shows Macron warmly welcoming the actor, while others capture them posing together. The French President also gave Anil a tour of his office, where the two explored various artefacts dating back to Napoleon’s era, offering the actor a glimpse into France’s rich history and heritage.

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Sharing the photographs, Anil captioned the post: “When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.”

Further he added,“Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back to India.”

Anil Kapoor’s Career And Latest Projects

Anil Kapoor has enjoyed a remarkable career in Indian cinema spanning over four decades. He gained recognition with films like Mashaal, Meri Jung and Mr India, followed by memorable performances in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Beta and Nayak. He received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Pukar, further cementing his place in the industry.

Actor Anil Kapoor gained international recognition through Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. He subsequently appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and took on the lead role in the Indian adaptation of the popular American television series 24, further strengthening his presence across global and Indian entertainment industries.

In recent years, Anil Kapoor has continued to experiment with diverse roles across genres. He portrayed Balbir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in Fighter. He also appeared in War 2 and headlined the action drama Subedaarr. Most recently, he was seen in Alpha. Beyond films, Anil has explored television as the host of the reality show India Ke Top 1%. The veteran actor is now gearing up for another exciting project, as he is set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King, which is scheduled to release soon.