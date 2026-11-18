Dia Mirza’s cryptic social media post about Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sparked curiosity among netizens, leaving many wondering whether it hints at a fresh controversy or is part of a promotional strategy for their upcoming project. Her unexpected remark, which appears to take a dig at the actor and his alleged attitude, has quickly grabbed attention online. The post has also divided social media users, with some speculating about a possible disagreement between the two, while others believe it could be a clever publicity move to generate excitement and curiosity around their forthcoming collaboration.

The post has quickly grabbed attention as fans remain curious about the equation between the two actors. Although the context and intention behind the remark remain unclear, social media users are actively speculating about what might be happening behind the scenes and trying to understand its possible meaning.

Dia Mirza Shares Her Experience Of Working With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Dia Mirza has grabbed attention with her latest Instagram post about Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress made a blunt remark, describing the actor as a nightmare to work with. She also commented on his attitude and behaviour, sparking curiosity among fans, who are now wondering what prompted her unexpected reaction.

Dia penned, “Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character.” The actress also tagged Nawazuddin’s Instagram account in her post. Her choice of words soon grabbed attention, prompting social media users to speculate whether it was a genuine complaint or hinted at something more significant.

Dia Mirza’s Remark Puzzles Netizens

Dia’s seemingly harsh remarks have sparked speculation among social media users. While her comments appear to directly criticise Nawazuddin’s behaviour, several netizens are questioning whether there is another side to the story that remains unexplored.

The timing of the post has sparked curiosity, with some users wondering if it is linked to an upcoming professional collaboration. Others are keen to know whether the actress is genuinely unhappy with her co-star. Phrases like “nightmare to work with” and “offensive character” have further fuelled speculation, adding intrigue to the situation.

One netizen wrote, “Promotion karne ka style thoda alag hai,” while another wrote, “Publicity stunt.” A third netizen remarked, “It is definitely PR.” Some users, however, seemed genuinely confused by the post. “OMG! Ye kya new controversy? Please don’t use such tactics for movie promotions if you’re doing so, this will be cringe AF!” read one comment.

Another asked, “What happened?” while a user wrote, “What’s Going on Mam? Are you Ok?” Another netizen shared a humorous response, commenting, “Nawaz Bhai kya Kiya aapne.” One comment also suggested that the word character could refer to the role Nawazuddin plays in an upcoming project, adding another layer to the speculation. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza’s social media buzz coincides with reports of her upcoming collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actors will reportedly share screen space in Hassan MD, an upcoming medical drama series scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar in December 2026.