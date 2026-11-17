Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after celebrating Chhath Puja. The actress recently shared pictures and videos from the religious festival, in which she was seen following traditional rituals and offering prayers to the Sun God. While several fans appreciated her devotion and traditional appearance, some social media users criticised her for wearing sindoor despite being unmarried. Himanshi’s pictures have since attracted considerable attention online, with the discussion focusing more on her traditional makeup and sindoor than her participation in the festival.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana Celebrates Chhath Puja in Traditional Style

Himanshi Khurana shared glimpses of her Chhath Puja celebrations on social media. For the occasion, the actress wore a beautiful red traditional suit and covered her head with a matching dupatta. What particularly caught everyone’s attention was her sindoor look. She applied sindoor extending from her nose towards her forehead, creating a traditional appearance associated with the festival in several communities. In the shared pictures and videos, Himanshi could also be seen standing in water with a traditional soop in her hands and offering arghya to the Sun God.

Himanshi Khurana

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She also extended Chhath Puja wishes to her followers through her social media post. Her participation in the festival received appreciation from several people, particularly because she belongs to a Punjabi family but chose to celebrate a festival deeply associated with Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Although many people praised Himanshi’s festive appearance, some users were unhappy with her choice of traditional makeup.

Himanshi Khurana

The main point of criticism was the sindoor she wore during the celebrations. Since Himanshi is unmarried, some people questioned why she had applied sindoor in a style commonly associated with married women. One social media user reportedly criticised the actress, questioning both her use of sindoor and her understanding of the festival’s traditions. Another section of users accused celebrities and influencers of adopting religious traditions without properly understanding their cultural significance.

Himanshi Khurana

Some comments even suggested that the actress was making a mockery of the festival. However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several fans defended Himanshi, arguing that celebrating a festival should not become a reason to target someone personally. The controversy has also brought attention to an important question: Is Chhath Puja restricted to married women? The answer is no. Chhath Puja is not exclusively meant for married women. Men and unmarried women can also observe the festival and participate in its rituals according to their faith and family traditions. The festival involves worshipping Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees offering prayers to the setting and rising Sun.