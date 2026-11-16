Diljit Dosanjh addressed threats to sabotage his Indore concert during the Aura Tour on November 15. The singer spoke about the matter while performing at the event. He also shared a video from the concert on his official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of the performance and his response.

Despite threats and security restrictions, Diljit Dosanjh attracted a huge crowd to his Indore concert during his Aura Tour in India. Before the event, local authorities had reportedly asked him to avoid performing certain songs that could negatively influence young people. Amid tight security, the actor-singer ensured that fans enjoyed a memorable evening on Sunday (November 15). During the performance, he addressed the threats and restrictions, receiving loud cheers from the audience. He also spoke about the authorities’ decision to stop him from singing some of his popular chartbusters, expressing his views on the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh receives the loudest cheers from Indore crowd

During his performance, Diljit greeted Indore audiences with Jai Shri Mahakal and shared a special message. “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren’t afraid earlier and aren’t afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Furthermore, he stated, “Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here.”

Winning the hearts of the audience, Diljit stated, “Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai… Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert: Enhanced Security Arrangements

Ahead of the concert at C21 Estate Ground, police made extensive security arrangements to ensure the event went smoothly. According to ANI, teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with dog squads, were deployed to inspect the venue three to four days before the concert. DCP Zone 2 Aman Singh Rathore said that police had been preparing security arrangements and had shared a checklist with the organisers to ensure that all necessary safety measures were followed before the event.

He said this in a conversation with ANI, “We have been continuously working on various security arrangements. We had also given the organisers a checklist to ensure that all necessary measures are in place. Keeping security in mind, around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed across the sector where the event will take place.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Aura Tour Concerts

Diljit will perform in Ahmedabad and Mumbai over the coming days as part of his ongoing tour, which is being conducted under tight security. Ahead of his Mumbai concert scheduled for later in November, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been requested to ensure adequate security arrangements for the singer and his fans during the highly anticipated event.