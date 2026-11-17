Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have reportedly received a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Dhillon. The disturbing development has raised concerns about the security of the Bachchan family, particularly as Amitabh Bachchan has recently been seen greeting fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. According to reports, Goldy Dhillon issued the threat through a social media post on Monday, November 16. In the message, he allegedly claimed that even bulletproof protection and additional security arrangements would not prevent him from targeting the father-son duo.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Received Threat

The threat comes shortly after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged associates in connection with suspected criminal activities, including a purported plan involving Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. In the alleged Facebook post, Goldy Dhillon referred to the recent arrests of two men identified as Vikas Thakur, also known as Vicky, and Deepak Singh, reportedly associated with his group. Dhillon claimed that their arrests would not affect his network’s activities. He also made an unverified claim that around 200 of his associates were present in Mumbai.

Abhishek and Amitabh

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The most alarming part of the post was directed at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The gangster reportedly warned that the actors would not be safe even if they remained inside bulletproof enclosures or adopted additional security measures. The post has attracted considerable attention because Amitabh Bachchan has recently been spotted using protective glass while meeting fans outside his home. However, the authenticity of the social media post and the claims made by the individual have not been independently established.

Amitabh Bachchan

The alleged threat also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In his social media message, Dhillon reportedly stated that those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven. He further made threatening remarks against people whom he accused of speaking against the Sikh community. Amitabh Bachchan’s name was brought into this context, although the allegations concerning his alleged remarks about the 1984 violence remain disputed. The veteran actor has previously denied supporting violence against the Sikh community. In 2011, he reportedly wrote to the Akal Takht to reject allegations connecting him with anti-Sikh slogans during that period.

Abhishek and Amitabh

It is important to distinguish the gangster’s allegations from established facts. No independent confirmation has established the claims made in the threatening post. The latest threat surfaced against the backdrop of a significant development involving the Delhi Police Special Cell. Police recently arrested two alleged shooters, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deepak Singh alias Deep. Both reportedly belong to Punjab. According to police statements reported by the media, investigators suspect that the men were connected to separate but potentially linked criminal plans. One alleged conspiracy involved firing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Investigators also reportedly examined a separate plan involving a Delhi-based businessman and an alleged extortion attempt.