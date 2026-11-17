Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and Bollywood actress Medha Shankr are once again grabbing headlines. The two were recently spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai, and a video of their outing has been circulating widely on social media. Their latest public appearance has reignited discussions about their rumoured relationship, especially after reports of their alleged December wedding were dismissed a few months ago.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankar

Samay and Medha Spotted Together in a Cafe

Although neither Samay nor Medha has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together have continued to attract attention from fans. On Sunday evening, November 15, Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were seen spending time at a Mumbai cafe. A video from the location has surfaced online, showing the comedian dressed casually in a blue T-shirt, while Medha opted for an elegant all-black outfit. Samay was also seen warmly greeting and hugging a friend during the outing. Medha stood nearby, and content creator Shakshi Shetty was reportedly among the people present at the cafe.

Samay and Medha

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The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many discussing the duo’s growing public appearances together. However, the footage does not reveal anything that confirms their relationship status. The latest cafe appearance comes after considerable speculation about a possible December wedding between Samay Raina and Medha Shankr. The rumours reportedly began with a post on Reddit claiming that the two were planning to get married in December 2026. The speculation gained traction across social media, prompting Samay to respond humorously.

Samay and Medha

Sharing the wedding-related post on Instagram Stories, the comedian wrote: “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone.” His response suggested that his professional commitments were taking priority over the wedding speculation. Medha also reacted to his post with laughing emojis. She later shared a meme on Instagram with the caption: “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

Medha and Samay

Their playful responses made it clear that fans should not treat the circulating wedding reports as confirmed news. Another reason the duo has remained in the spotlight is Medha’s appearance at Samay Raina’s Diwali celebration. The comedian recently hosted a gathering at his Mumbai residence, which was attended by several friends and acquaintances from the entertainment and digital content industries. Medha was also among the guests. A photograph shared by content creator Shakshi Shetty showed the actress posing alongside Samay’s mother, Sweety Raina. Samay also shared a separate picture with Medha on social media. These photographs generated further curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the two shared a special bond.