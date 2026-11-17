Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan received threats to their lives. Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan through a Facebook post after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh in Mumbai. The threat raised concerns following the arrests, bringing attention to the gangster’s alleged warning against the Bollywood actor and his son. Amitabh Bachchan, who meets his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, every Sunday, has reportedly started using a bulletproof glass shield amid security threats.

Following the October attack on Tiger Shroff, it emerged that the attackers had visited Bachchan’s bungalow days before targeting the Heropanti actor. Meanwhile, the veteran actor’s security was strengthened, and he resumed work after a brief break. On November 16, gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Amitabh and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, through a Facebook post, claiming that even bulletproof shields would not prevent him from attacking the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Face Death Threat

According to the Facebook post, Goldy Dhillon stated in Punjabi that the Delhi Special Cell had arrested Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, claiming they had no connection with the incident for which they were detained. He further said that those responsible for the 1984 genocide would never be forgiven, regardless of their identity or country of residence. He warned that they would face consequences and added that anyone speaking against the Sikh community would be considered their enemy, whoever they might be.

He wrapped up the post by stating, “No matter how many bulletproof cabins they (Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan) build or whatever precautions they take, we will kill both the father and son, even if they are inside bulletproof protection.”

Amitabh Bachchan Reportedly on Target List Ahead of Tiger Shroff Attack

According to reports, after Tiger Shroff was attacked while returning home from a birthday party at a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai, the investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly instructed to target celebrities with relatively weaker security arrangements. During reconnaissance, several auto-rickshaw drivers reportedly took the accused to the residences of prominent celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, as part of their alleged plan to identify potential targets and assess their security arrangements before carrying out the attack.

Amitabh Bachchan Was Also on the Attacker’s Target List

According to an IANS report, the shooters allegedly approached auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai and asked them to show the residences of Bollywood celebrities. They reportedly claimed that they wanted to click pictures of the stars’ homes. Believing their explanation, different auto-rickshaw drivers subsequently took them to the residences of several actors across the city.

During their recce, an auto-rickshaw driver reportedly told the accused that Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, visited a football ground in Juhu every Sunday to play. Following the revelation, security arrangements around Bachchan were tightened, with increased precautions taken to ensure his safety. As of now, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have not issued any official statements or responded to the threat publicly.