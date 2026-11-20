Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon grabbed attention with her latest social media post. The actress extended birthday wishes to her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, today. Calling him a “cutie”, Kriti shared a goofy picture of him on her Instagram Stories, sparking curiosity among fans about their rumoured relationship.

Kabir Bahia, rumoured to be Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend, is celebrating his birthday today (November 19). The actress took to social media to wish him on the special occasion. Later, she shared an unseen picture of Kabir on her Instagram Stories, calling him ‘cutie’. Kabir reshared her birthday wish and responded with a red heart emoji. Kriti’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, also extended her wishes to him. However, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship or addressed the ongoing speculation about their dating rumours so far.

Kriti Sanon shares a special birthday wish for Kabir Bahia

Kriti posted a vacation picture featuring Kabir, who struck a goofy pose for the camera. Sharing the photograph, she added a caption that read, “Happy Birthday Cutie (red heart and evil eye emoji).”

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Birthday With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia And Friends

In July, Kabir shared a stunning photograph with Kriti on Instagram, accompanying it with a heartfelt caption that read: “Happy K Dayyy (sic)” A few minutes later, he shared another picture with her from one of their recent holidays. Kriti celebrated her birthday with close friends, while Kabir accompanied her throughout the trip. The two reportedly spent nearly a month in the U.K. following the release of Cocktail 2. Kriti’s family also shared a warm bond with Kabir. He even attended Nupur and Stebin Ben’s intimate wedding, which was attended by family members and close friends.

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon spoke with Heena Gambhir, Anchor and News Editor at Times Now, during the Blockbuster: Bollywood To Business segment at Times Now Summit 2026. When asked about her marriage plans, the actress appeared confused as the anchor playfully questioned when fans could expect videos from another celebration on her sister Nupur Sanon’s Instagram. Kriti later responded jokingly, adding a light-hearted touch to the conversation. “Are you this chachi ji asking when am I getting married? Come on guys, there is so much more to life than marriage.”

Kriti also clarified that she has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. “I don’t know. I will get married whenever I feel like getting married. I don’t think I am in a hurry,” she added.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s Rumoured Romance

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon spoke with Heena Gambhir, Anchor and News Editor at Times Now, during the Blockbuster: Bollywood To Business segment at Times Now Summit 2026. When asked about her marriage plans, the actress appeared confused as the anchor playfully questioned when fans could expect videos from another celebration on her sister Nupur Sanon’s Instagram. Kriti later responded jokingly, adding a light-hearted touch to the conversation.